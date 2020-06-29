Two week ago, we saw the new 2021 Meta TR 29. Then it was a (slightly) revamped Meta HT AM 29—followed promptly by a (very) revamped Meta AM 29. Surely, we said, that must be all of it. But no, no it was not. Today, we witness the release of an updated Clash, Commencal’s quintessential freeride machine. It may be fourth in line, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting—maybe Commencal is just saving the best for last (if this is the last).
