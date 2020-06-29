Two week ago, we saw the new 2021 Meta TR 29 . Then it was a (slightly) revamped Meta HT AM 29 —followed promptly by a (very) revamped Meta AM 29. Surely, we said, that must be all of it. But no, no it was not. Today, we witness the release of an updated Clash, Commencal’s quintessential freeride machine. It may be fourth in line, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting—maybe Commencal is just saving the best for last (if this is the last).

Speaking of suspension, the frame features slightly revamped kinematics for a straighter leverage curve, with a flip-chip to tweak things depending on your terrain. The rocker has been revised, and layout was redone for easier assembly/disassembly. In addition, the (now straight) seat tube of the 2021 Clash is 34.9 millimeters and quite bit longer to accommodate long-travel droppers. Assuming the dropper post in question takes advantage of it, the large diameter means less bushing bind and smoother actuation, especially important on longer stroke lengths. The straight tube with a deeper insertion means you'll actually be able to run those longer stroke lengths. Interestingly, the seat tube length also dropped on the sizes medium and extra-large, but actually grew on sizes small and large.

The real news, however, is the much steeper seat angle found on the 2021 Clash. From 75.5 degrees, that number now reads 77.2 degrees—the Clash should be a more comfortable climber now, even with the longer reach. Modern freeride bikes, like the Yeti SB165 and Rocky Mountain Slayer, have proven that big travel, small-wheeled bikes can still hold their own on the way up, so it's great to see the Clash follow suit and pony up for some earned turns. You'll still have to haul those 170/180 millimeters of squish uphill, but at least it'll be more comfortable now.

The Clash has its roots in big mountain hucking and high-speed berm slapping. Long travel, small wheels and an attitude to match was the name of the game, and while that hasn't changed for 2021, a lot of other things have. For starters, the "longer and slacker" mantra that has moved from innovation to standard to cliché, has been applied, raking out the head angle by one degree, now 64 degrees, and the reach about 20 millimeters (depending on size). A large Clash is now 490 millimeters long, and a medium 465 millimeters (which used to be as long as a size large). The chainstays are still relatively stubby short at 434 millimeters across the board, so even though things are longer up front, that back end remains quick flickable.

