The new Sentinel gets a bit of a bump in rear travel from 140 to 150 millimeters, but as with the previous model, it is still most suited to a 160-millimeter-travel fork. Although, as with the new Scout Transition recently released , you have the ability to run different stroke-length shocks that will adjust the rear travel. The Sentinel can go down to 140 with the use of a 57.5 stroke shock, and they suggest you match that to a 150 fork (or just make a swap for a 150-air shaft).Along with a touch more travel, the new Sentinel gets a touch steeper seat tube angle—about half a degree from the previous version. Our size-large test bike comes in at 76.9 degrees with basically the same reach as the previous model, at 476 millimeters. Because the steeper seat angle put me farther forward, it’s no surprise that a standout characteristic of this new Sentinel is its personality on the climbs. Most of the talk about short-offset forks is related to cornering performance, but I’ve noticed a benefit on the ups as well. With the steeper seat angle and the 42-millimeter offset fork, the front wheel feels tucked into place. Now that I’m used to the slight extra flop at slow speeds (which for many goes unnoticed anyway), I could easily get into a powerful pedaling position on the climbs. That aggressive position avoided me having to get out of the saddle to tame the front end from popping up or wandering or losing traction. I was in just the right position to keep the power to the pedals while seated, even when the trail ahead was steep.