Surprisingly, all my up-down-do-it-all fawning is over Transition’s entry-level build package. Entry-level is a relative term in this case, however. The discrepancy between this lowest-price carbon build and Transition’s highest-end model is only $2,000 with incremental jumps of $1,000 between the three. In my opinion, that’s welcome news for the consumer who may be overwhelmed by brands offering a broader range of prices that may jump by a few thousand dollars at a time. Any one of the three models is a performer, and if you decide to stretch your budget, you can likely avoid breaking it.



On our test bike, the descriptor of the NX built level, may suggest to some that there are compromises. But this is a glowing example of how to deliver an incredible value without comprising any of the mind-bending ride qualities of the Sentinel platform. It all starts with the contact points in this case.



A stellar combo of the Maxxis Assegai front tire and DHR on the rear with the 3C EXO+ casing is a personal favorite combo. If you're thinking those tires are too heavy, too aggressive, just stop right there. You’ll be going too damn fast on this bike, and this is what you need.