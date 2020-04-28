Every now and then, a bike comes along that seems ahead of its time. This was true for the first generation of the Sentinel. Transition spearheaded the short-offset fork / long-reach movement with Speed Balanced Geometry and made waves in the bike industry just a few years ago. That concept, in combination with a slack, long-travel 29-inch wheel chassis, made the original Sentinel feel like a bike from the future way back in, well, 2017. To be honest, that first-gen Sentinel still feels at the front of the pack in terms of geometry numbers, travel and, therefore, versatility. So, I was a bit surprised to see that Sentinel had gotten a refresh. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?
YT Introduces the Izzo
Quick. Tempered.
Eminent Cycles Teases Onset MT Long-Travel 29er
Like virtual spy shots
First Ride: 2020 Kona Hei Hei CR/DL
Redefining racing
Kona Introduces The 2020 Hei Hei
Sticking to its roots, but growing a little taller
Guerrilla Gravity Releases the Gnarvana
Come as you gnar
House Calls: Guerrilla Gravity and the New Gnarvana
Will Montague and Matt Giaraffa talk with Ryan Palmer
Banshee Spitfire | $6,100
An unapologetic take on the short-travel 27.5 trail bike
Dream Builds: Trek Ticket DJ
Don't grow up, it's a trap.
Sound off in the comments below!