The suspension also works well while pedaling through small to medium sized chatter, and the bike just devours the smooth to sorta rutty, rolling singletrack found in places like Fort Ord. As the terrain gets rougher, things begin to get a little squirrelly, but not in any surprising fashion. Wheelie drops and seated G-outs while pedaling hard, however, will find the limits of the suspension pretty quickly. It feels like there is less than 120 millimeters of travel at times. The new Hei Hei is taut, responsive, and gets after it. But as the suspension ramps up later in the travel, and the carbon fiber rear triangle loads up toward bottom out, the bike lets you know that this is not its comfort zone anymore. It can take abuse well, but it isn’t the bike you want to reach for to live out your Rampage-Lite aspirations. This is part and parcel of the XC suspension compromise though. It’s imperative to tailor the suspension behavior for pedaling supremacy, and then try to get it to behave well enough to still be rideable everywhere else. It is a tough compromise to manage, and in the case of the Hei Hei, Kona has stacked the deck on the side of pedaling characteristics, and I applaud them for doing that.