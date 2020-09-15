Take a look at these bikes. Take a real close look and be honest with me. They look like they’re ready to smash, or slap, or destroy berms or whatever the kids are calling it these days, right? They look ready to mob or rally or send-it or whatever, don’t they?

Yes, they do. And they’re Salsas. Spicy, Spicy Salsas. Sorry for making the most obvious pun possible just then, but I simply could not contain myself and my delete button seems to be malfunctioning. If you’re rolling your eyes right now, just picture Jack Black saying “Spicy, Spicy, Salsas!’ Better yet, you say it out loud with a Jack Black impression. Are you laughing now?