Mo' Mojo Magic.
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk

It’s been three years since we’ve seen a new Ibis Mojo, and the brand is making up for lost time with a host of changes to its venerable trail bike. Ibis took lessons learned in developing the rest of its line over the past couple of years, and poured some of the magic back into the Mojo, with a Ripmo-style lower link, Mojo HD design touches like a rear fender and lower link guard and modernized geometry, including a 76.6-degree seat tube angle, 65.4-degree headtube angle, stretchier reaches and clearance for longer droppers.

One thing it did not change from the Mojo V3 is the travel—the V4 remains a 130-rear/140-front 27.5-wheeled master of versatility—resisting the urge to ‘enduro-fy’ a perfectly good trail bike, though it does get Ibis’ ‘Traction Tune’ treatment to deliver mix of playfulness and stability out of the DW-link suspension.

Ibis Mojo GEO

The Mojo V4, which is available today, can be nabbed as a frame-only for $3,000, and complete builds start at $4,500, with the new Shimano Deore kit at the lower-end of the price spectrum, and the $10,700 SRAM XX1 AXS at the high-end.

 

Mojo 4 Pricing_MY2021_10-50

Other standouts include clearance for 2.6-inch tires, compatibility with Ibis’ Pork Chop framebag for pack-free riding, threaded bottom bracket, internal tube-in cable routing, a 7-year frame warranty and lifetime replacements on bushings. Peep the full beauty and details below.

 

