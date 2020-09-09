With 30 years under its belt, the Altitude is one of Rocky Mountain’s oldest, most storied models. Over the past three decades, the Altitude has taken on the form of nearly every sub-category in mountain biking. It’s been an XC racing whip, a marathoner, a trail bike, an aggressive trail bike, an all-mountain crusher, and now finally an enduro race weapon. It’s been a lot of things, but somehow it still feels like an Altitude.
Even though this is the longest-travel, biggest-wheeled, highest-speed, most capable Altitude to date, it still somehow retains much of the maneuverability and evenhandedness it had when Rocky considered it an “aggressive trail” bike. And 30 years in, the Altitude is finally on its third wheel size. Sort of. Rocky Mountain is one of a few manufacturers that do frame size-specific wheel sizing. The size small runs 27.5-inch wheels only, the large and XL are 29ers, and the medium is available in both wheel sizes.
