Remember our Ripmo AF review from the 2020 Bible of Bike Tests, where we wondered if the slight geometry and kinematic tweaks Ibis had made to the aluminum version of its highly praised long(ish)-travel 29er would migrate from the frame jig back into the carbon molds?

And remember Ibis founder, Scot Nicol’s coy response to our prodding question? It went a little something like, “We are analyzing the data and crunching the numbers on our slide rule right now.”