The Pole Taiga is a radical departure, geometry-wise, from every other fatbike on the market. The Norco Bigfoot and the Kona Wozo nod amiably in its direction, but both fall well short of this outlier. There isn’t a geometry number on the Taiga that’s matched by any other production fatbike currently on the market. This isn’t to say the Pole is freakish: Its geometry is in line with most of today’s full-suspension trail bikes, whereas other manufacturers’ fatbikes sport a more neutral, *cough, outdated* cross-country-ish profile. For reference, the Taiga sports a 66-degree head angle, a 75.5-degree seat angle, and a sprawling 490-millimeter reach for a size large. This “radical for a fatbike” geometry shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Pole, a Finnish direct-to-consumer brand, has a reputation for building bikes with overly modern geometries. 

