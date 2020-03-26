The Pole Taiga is a radical departure, geometry-wise, from every other fatbike on the market. The Norco Bigfoot and the Kona Wozo nod amiably in its direction, but both fall well short of this outlier. There isn’t a geometry number on the Taiga that’s matched by any other production fatbike currently on the market. This isn’t to say the Pole is freakish: Its geometry is in line with most of today’s full-suspension trail bikes, whereas other manufacturers’ fatbikes sport a more neutral, *cough, outdated* cross-country-ish profile. For reference, the Taiga sports a 66-degree head angle, a 75.5-degree seat angle, and a sprawling 490-millimeter reach for a size large. This “radical for a fatbike” geometry shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Pole, a Finnish direct-to-consumer brand, has a reputation for building bikes with overly modern geometries.
Tested: 45NRTH Vanhelga Tires
Forecasting over 4 inches of accumulated traction
Tested: Norco Bigfoot 1 | $2,000
Pretty modern, for a fatbike
Tested: Kona Wozo | $2,500
A fat bike from the brand that helped usher in modern geometry
Review: Felt Double Double 30
Felt's Double Double is ready for frigid rides. Are you?
First Look: New Felt Bikes
The Irvine, California, brand gives up model years and refines its moun ...
Rocky Mountain Blizzard Review
The Blizzard is back, and it's fat
Twin Six Standard review
A light and lively titanium option from Twin Six
Trek Farley review
Skinnier than some, but still fatter than most
Sound off in the comments below!