The Taiga has redefined what I thought were the basic laws of physics for fatbiking fast and steep terrain on snow.



Cornering at speed took the most adjustment. In turns where I’d normally keep a neutral or back a bit riding position to prevent yard-saling due to oversteer high-siding or sliding out, I could plant my weight over the front of the Pole and smash through corners like it was summertime—this definitely took some getting used to. There was a slight sacrifice though: The simple joy of drifting these turns was basically taken away. That noted, this is the equivalent of going from doing parking lot donuts in your Tacoma to driving a trophy truck—a worthwhile trade-off.



Dropping into weird, steep lines on the Taiga is nothing short of delightful. I found myself looking at topo maps, seeking lines I wouldn’t even consider on other fatbikes. There’s no brake or compression dive on a rigid fork, so the 66-degree head angle stays a 66-degree head angle. This means that the front wheel stays out in front of the bike on steep terrain giving more stopping power, more control, and more float to prevent soft-spot endos. Old lines packed in by backcountry skiers and snowboarders looking for chutes became a consideration on this bike.