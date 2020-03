We get 150-200 inches of snow annually where I live, which means that when the snow is packed enough to ride on, most of the sharp transitions of summer conditions are smoothed out so they don’t warrant a suspension fork. Deep post-holes from hikers sans snowshoes and ruts from other riders, are flattened out well by the Taiga’s tires and head angle. Pushing the riding season into the wet and melty late spring may leave me looking for a bit of squish up front, but that’s yet to be determined.The only fixed thing on the Taiga that I had mixed feelings about is whether or not I’d want a shorter rear end on it—you trade tight cornering quickness, a bit of playfulness, and ease of manualing for gobs and gobs of stability.I’m sure it’s clear by now that I am quite fond of what Pole created. I’m convinced that we’re going to see a lot of the big brands take strong cues from the Taiga's geometry for their trail-oriented (enduro?) fatbikes. But, for right now, if you’re looking for a fatbike that feels and rides like an ultra-modern trail bike on snow, there really isn’t anywhere else to look, because there isn’t anything on the market that’s close to the Taiga. Riding the Pole is like riding in the future. Now if only I can figure out how to time travel, or at least extend winter for a while longer.Pole's bikes are sold direct to the consumer in the U.S., and you can find them at polebicycles.com