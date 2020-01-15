Descending steep, mixed-surface lines aboard the Bigfoot was an exercise in staying upright. Full focus was required to contain the bike’s speed and the tires’ rebound at the same time on trails with repetitive roots, rocks, and small drops still evident under the snow. That’s not a dig at the two-piston, base-model SRAM Level brakes, which I think provided more power than was usable in most scenarios on snow, and if it was a modulation issue, it was probably more because of my clumsy gloved fingers than anything else. And in any case, being a little—or even a lot—out of control is what fatbiking is all about.



The edge of control is a place I’d much rather be in on a bike with modern geometry. The Bigfoot’s 470-millimeter reach kept the bike—and me—from feeling nervous, and while its head angle isn’t as slack as I might have liked in those pinball situations, it at least doesn’t steepen like it would with a suspension fork. Speaking of forks, the rigid carbon one that sits at the helm of the Bigfoot isn’t only nice to look at, it also gives the front of the bike a precise, stiff feel that pairs well with a big, squishy tire. It doesn’t provide much compliance, but the tire helps take the edge off. For the most part, I didn’t wish for a suspension fork during my time on the Bigfoot, but I was riding mostly groomed trails. If you’re the type who usually strays from those beaten paths, you’re why Norco offers a Bigfoot 1 with a Manitou Mastodon—so you can have some squish with your squish.