Tested: 45NRTH Vanhelga Tires

45NRTH revamped the Vanhelgas late last fall—the shape got rounder, and knobs more-refined, and they got outfitted with new rubber compounds. It’s easy to assume that fatbike tires are blunt tools that are beneath the attention paid to regular-season rubber. But the updates 45NRTH made are akin to going from a standard-def computer monitor to a 4K concave screen—the details are way more defined.

The 26×4.2-inch version I tested measures .2 inches fatter than the 27.5 size. It also has more openly spaced knobs that, according to 45NRTH, provide a bit more bite in all directions, but sacrifices a bit of rolling efficiency in the process. Both the 26 and 27.5 versions are available with either a 120tpi or a 60tpi casing. The most obvious difference? Color—the 60tpi casing has tan sidewalls, and the tan rubber is less rigid than black rubber, so they use the thicker-gauged threads to compensate and achieve a similar ride quality. In regards to the compound, the Vanhelga employs a dual-compound pattern that puts a harder, longer-wearing durometer rubber in the center treads, and softer, grippier rubber on the sides for improved cornering.