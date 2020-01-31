Tested: 45NRTH Vanhelga Tires

Forecasting over 4 inches of accumulated traction

January 31, 2020 By

45NRTH revamped the Vanhelgas late last fall—the shape got rounder, and knobs more-refined, and they got outfitted with new rubber compounds. It’s easy to assume that fatbike tires are blunt tools that are beneath the attention paid to regular-season rubber. But the updates 45NRTH made are akin to going from a standard-def computer monitor to a 4K concave screen—the details are way more defined. 

The 26×4.2-inch version I tested measures .2 inches fatter than the 27.5 size. It also has more openly spaced knobs that, according to 45NRTH, provide a bit more bite in all directions, but sacrifices a bit of rolling efficiency in the process. Both the 26 and 27.5 versions are available with either a 120tpi or a 60tpi casing. The most obvious difference? Color—the 60tpi casing has tan sidewalls, and the tan rubber is less rigid than black rubber, so they use the thicker-gauged threads to compensate and achieve a similar ride quality. In regards to the compound, the Vanhelga employs a dual-compound pattern that puts a harder, longer-wearing durometer rubber in the center treads, and softer, grippier rubber on the sides for improved cornering. 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation
In Case You Missed It