But we’re not pointing all that out to apologize for our stoke about the Chamois Hagar. It isn’t interesting despite its drop bars and rigid fork. It’s interesting because of them. If you’ve never ridden a cyclocross, touring or gravel bike in the dirt, it is quite an experience. They are fast. Or more accurately, they feel fast. Faster than an XC bike. Anyone out there who has ever shared our no-drop-bar policy would get a smile on their face if, with adequate energy and inspiration, they climbed on a carbon fiber gravel bike and put the pedal to the metal. And those drop bars make it easier to put pedal to metal for longer. Sure, you can run a flat bar on this bike, but it seems like it defeats the purpose. Sit up, get aero, stretch out, twist your wrists, shrug your shoulders, repeat. If you’re ever in the mood to just cover ground, a gravel bike is the way to do it.