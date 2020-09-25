Bike innovation used to be a lot more … turbulent. Every brand raced to develop its own patented linkage. Sometimes two or three. And the more Rube Goldbergian a design was, the more intriguing the model would be. It was an exciting time, and one we never want to revisit. That’s why when we brought Esker’s debut model, the Elkat, to the 2019 Bible of Bike Tests, we were skeptical. The Elkat was the first bike to be built around the Orion linkage. Designed by Dave Weagle (immediately less skeptical), Orion is essentially a dual-short-link platform, but where the lower link attaches to the front triangle, it pivots around the bottom bracket, not above, below or behind it. We’ll talk later about what’s exactly happening, but it worked. The Elkat was absolute magic when climbing the chunky shelfy trails of southwest Utah. The only bikes that could come close to its ability to swallow bumps under pedaling force were from Ibis. The only thing that could make the Elkat better, seven out of eight Bible testers thought, was if it had 29-inch wheels. Enter the Esker Rowl.
A full-carbon 140-millimeter-rear-travel, 150-front, trail 29er is probably the most logical sophomore model from a brand that, apparently, takes two years to add a page to its full-suspension catalog. It is the perfect do-it-all platform, despite the new trend toward ultra-short-travel shredders. This is the category that the Fox 36 has trickled down to. The category to which modern geometry has lent XC efficiency and DH capability. The category that could make 99 percent of us wonder why other categories even exist. And when it’s built around the Orion linkage, well … let’s talk about the Orion linkage.
A dual-short-link with a bottom-bracket pivot is not unheard of. Pole does something similar, and it works well. Haro did something similar a decade ago, and it did not work well. But Esker’s approach is entirely different from either of them. Esker’s dual-short-links are really short, and they’re both really close to the bottom bracket. Neither is anywhere near the shock. That’s taken care of up at the top of the swingarm via a relatively short wishbone-style shock extender. Like Knolly’s Fourby4, this allows axle path and leverage curve to be dialed independently of each other, and each is very dialed.
There’s a combination of supportive anti-squat values and a straight leverage curve with some late-stroke regressiveness. The shock remains consistently sensitive throughout while pedal forces keep you high in the travel and moving forward. If the Esker Rowl offers anything like what we experienced on the Elkat two years ago, we are in for a treat. We happen to have one waiting for us as you read this at the soon-to-begin 2021 Bible of Bike Tests.
While linkage is still fresh in our minds, let’s start talking about geometry with a number we usually list last: Chainstay length. On the Rowl, an aggressive 140-millimeter 29er that fits (and specs) 2.6-inch tires, the chainstays are just 425 millimeters long. 425. The Kona Process 153 blew our minds with its 425-millimeter chainstays, and it maxes out at a tight 2.3-inch. So yeah, this bike will probably be pretty neat.
Oh, that’s right, there’s more geometry. Like the Elkat, reach numbers aren’t crazy. 470 for a large is nice, as are the just 20-millimeter jumps except for the 30 millimeters between small and medium. A hair over 65 degrees for a head angle and flat 76 degrees for an effective seat angle are equally non-boat-rocking. But we’ll mention the chainstay length again, which was 425 in case you missed it the first two times we mentioned it.
There are also some other pretty impressive numbers. The top-end model gets you Industry Nine carbon wheels, Fox Factory Transfer post, Factory DPX2 shock and a Factory Grip2 36 fork with either GX or XT components for $6,000. Pretty impressive. I mean, not 425-millimeter-chainstay impressive, but impressive. On the other end, there’s a Deore build that still gets you a Fox DPX2 rear shock and Fox Rhythm 36 fork for $4,000. Also pretty impressive.
But as is noted on Esker’s website, stock is limited. That sorta goes without saying these days. Bikes are hard to get. And if the Esker Rowl lives up to our expectations, it will be no different. We can’t wait…
In the meantime, check out eskercycles.com/rowl for more details.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
Revel Bikes Introduces the Ranger Brunch Ride Edition
When you're looking for something right in between
Bible Review: Revel Ranger | X01 Kit | $7,200
A retiring cross-country racer’s dream machine
First Impressions: Giant Trance X Advanced Pro 29 0
X stands for Xtra even-handed
Bible Review: YT Izzo | Pro Race | $5,300
Young Talent shows its sporty side
Bible Review: Evil Following | X01 Hydra | $7,400
Corner, climb and eat your cake too
Liv Launches Carbon Intrigue 29er
Liv's new short-travel 29er is new again
Sound off in the comments below!