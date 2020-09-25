Bike innovation used to be a lot more … turbulent. Every brand raced to develop its own patented linkage. Sometimes two or three. And the more Rube Goldbergian a design was, the more intriguing the model would be. It was an exciting time, and one we never want to revisit. That’s why when we brought Esker’s debut model, the Elkat, to the 2019 Bible of Bike Tests, we were skeptical. The Elkat was the first bike to be built around the Orion linkage. Designed by Dave Weagle (immediately less skeptical), Orion is essentially a dual-short-link platform, but where the lower link attaches to the front triangle, it pivots around the bottom bracket, not above, below or behind it. We’ll talk later about what’s exactly happening, but it worked. The Elkat was absolute magic when climbing the chunky shelfy trails of southwest Utah. The only bikes that could come close to its ability to swallow bumps under pedaling force were from Ibis. The only thing that could make the Elkat better, seven out of eight Bible testers thought, was if it had 29-inch wheels. Enter the Esker Rowl.

Photo Credit: Esker Cycles

A full-carbon 140-millimeter-rear-travel, 150-front, trail 29er is probably the most logical sophomore model from a brand that, apparently, takes two years to add a page to its full-suspension catalog. It is the perfect do-it-all platform, despite the new trend toward ultra-short-travel shredders. This is the category that the Fox 36 has trickled down to. The category to which modern geometry has lent XC efficiency and DH capability. The category that could make 99 percent of us wonder why other categories even exist. And when it’s built around the Orion linkage, well … let’s talk about the Orion linkage.