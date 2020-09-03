When I get a bike in for review, I try to be as scientific as possible. I start my tests by riding category-specific trails, in specific orders. I’m comfortable at speed on these trails, ride them often and know them well. So as I watched the landing of a familiar double sail past me beneath my wheels during the first run on the new Trek Slash, I had synchronized oh-shit moments: “Oh shit! Don’t crash! Don’t crash! Don’t crash!” And: “Oh shit! This bike really carries speed.” More on the bike’s ride qualities later though, because a lot went into the revamped Slash.
For 2021, the Slash received the obligatory slacker-lower-longer-steeper treatment, and I will be making my obligatory list of specifics: The head angle is 1 degree slacker at 64.1 degrees, the bottom bracket is 8 millimeters lower, the reach has been extended by a solid 32 millimeters to 486 (size large), and the seat angle was pushed up two ticks to 75.6 degrees (in the low setting). These changes were much needed—and welcomed—to keep the Slash in line with the progression of the sport. A fresh geometry only scratches the surface of the what’s new for 2021, though. Yes, I know it still looks like a Session. Everything looks like a Session. But the new Slash is a full revamp. Just about every aspect of the bike has been updated in some way.
The Knock Block is an often less-than-loved feature meant to keep the handlebars, or in some cases, the fork crown from damaging the frame in a crash. It was a must-have when Trek first introduced its Straight-Shot downtube design. But the Slash went back to the familiar curve behind its headtube, so now there’s no risk of fork interference. That update, along with popular demand, inspired Trek to design the new Knock Block with a massive increase in range: from 116 degrees to 144 degrees. I personally never really minded the old Knock Block but I’d hit it nearly every ride, whether I was navigating switchbacks or just track-standing, I was constantly reminded it was there. I’ve yet to hit the limits of the new version during a ride. The new range basically kicks in just before the shifters start to cross over the toptube. It’s worth noting that Knock Block is now optional for the Slash, but I like the peace of mind, so I’ll keep it.
Trek made the leap to the 34.9-millimeter standard for the Slash’s seat tube and paired it with a revamped Line Elite Dropper that takes full advantage of the extra girth, with a thicker stanchion as well. And on the inside, it uses what Bontrager is calling its MaxFlow Technology. Basically, it has larger fluid ports, allowing for easier activation, smoother compression and a faster return speed. The updates were definitely noticeable. I never got distracted by the post, which is exactly what I want in a dropper. The Slash also allows for much more insertion than the previous version. The size large I tested can accommodate 260 millimeters of seatpost insertion, and came spec’d with a 170-millimeter dropper, though the medium specs a 150.
So, Trek’s put thought into the headtube and the seat tube. Might as well make a high-tech downtube while they’re at it. And they did, starting right underneath it. I can’t count the number of times I’ve kicked up rocks into my frames above the frame guard. The Slash offers some peace of mind here with a full-length downtube protector. Trek also claims that underneath the protector is a more impact-resistant carbon structure as well. The full-length protection is also a nice feature for truck owners who use a tailgate pad to do shuttle runs/transport their bike—no more scuffed paint here.
Every model of the Trek Slash comes with Internal Storage in the downtube—even the aluminum versions. Having a clean, quiet, out-of-the-way storage option that you can’t (easily) forget at home for your flat-repair setup is nice; even if you aren’t an enduro racer. Pair this with the Bontrager BITS steerer tube multitool (not included) and you have a really compact-yet-complete on-trail repair setup that requires no pack.
Moving on down the tube updates, there’s one that’s technically a step backward in time, but it will no doubt be met with much rejoicing. The Slash has gone to a standard threaded BSA bottom bracket.
The new Trek Slash adopts the wider 55-millimeter chainline standard to accommodate wider tires and stiffer chainstays. Shimano is already using this standard and SRAM is moving that direction too as evidenced here. That doesn’t mean it’s gone Super Boost, mind you. Trek invented Boost 148. They’re the reason it’s spelled with a capital B. The 55-millimeter chainline just means the chainring is shrugged out a couple millimeters to make more room.
I wasn’t expecting to see a bashguard as part of the stock spec on the Slash, but I was very much happy to have it after a particularly poor line choice caused me to smash it into a rock hard enough to basically bring me to a stop and nearly buck me over the bars. If this impact was on the chainring, it would have been a ride-ender, and probably would have put me back a decent chunk of change.
The suspension got pushed up in travel to 160 millimeters in the back and 170 up front (though Trek says you can run a 180-millimeter fork). But perhaps the biggest change to the Slash suspension is that Trek has ditched its RE:aktiv damper. They say this was a RE:action to its enduro race team wanting a more downhill-focused damper to meet the demands of the seemingly ever-burlier Enduro World Series tracks.
To accommodate this, Trek’s engineers worked hand-in-hand with RockShox to co-develop the Super Deluxe shock used on the Slash. The new shock still uses Trek’s Thru Shaft damper technology to make sure the shock is able to react freely and immediately to initial and successive hits. We covered Thru Shaft a few years ago when Trek first adopted it, and it’s less confusing and more significant than it seems. It’s a high-tech example of Trek’s history working closely with suspension brands for its bikes.
A low-tech example is the Trek-exclusive numbered rebound adjustment knob, which is really nice for referencing when making changes. As for damping in the other direction, the three-position low-speed open mode switch allows a little more or a little less pedal platform when toggled between ‘plus,’ ‘minus,’ or a neutral setting in between. But for those who want to get under the hood, the Super Deluxe used on the new Slash takes inspiration from RockShox’s Meg Neg aftermarket air chamber upgrade, which allows volume adjustment of negative air chamber, not just the positive. In a nutshell, you can adjust the depth of the added high-speed bump sensitivity that a negative air chamber offers.
The ride.
The aforementioned ‘oh-shit’ moment really set the tone of the Slash. I was impressed time and time again with how well-mannered the Slash was at speed and how easily it got there. It’s a feeling akin to driving a nicer car than your own and suddenly realizing you’re doing 95 in a 65—you don’t realize you’re going as fast as you actually are. Where the older Trek Slash would tend to stay higher in its travel and had, at times, an almost chattery ride quality, the new Slash felt almost as though it was hovering above the trail. The rougher the trail, the more the advantages of the new shock, in conjunction with the updated geometry and extra travel, could really be felt.
I pointed the Slash down just about every type of terrain imaginable. From fast, chunder-filled downhill trails, to bike-park-style jump lines, to steep pucker-inducing rockrolls. And every time, I’d catch myself going faster than I realized. And even when I didn’t catch it, my GPS did.
When talking about an enduro bike’s ride characteristics, it often leans one of two ways: It’s either playful and poppy (like the new Evil Wreckoning), or planted and poised (like the Pivot Firebird). This Slash seemingly blends two traits together with very few drawbacks. It’s playful enough to pop lips and gun for natural trail doubles, yet stable enough to stay planted in the steepest gnarliest rock gardens I could seek out.
As far as shock settings, I found for more pedaly descents, or descents with punchy climbs, I prefer to run the pedal platform in the plus position. Just about everywhere else I’d run it in the neutral position. Really steep rock gardens with little to no pedaling, were about the only times I’d prefer the minus position.
Climbing and general pedaling with the shock open was surprisingly good for a 160-millimeter bike. Trek did add a bit of extra anti-squat to the Slash to keep it higher in its travel, but if we’re talking about that ever-elusive perfect balance between pedal-efficiency and bump-sensitivity it’s not going to compete with the likes of Ibis or Yeti in this department.
For longer climbs, when I wasn’t feeling like focusing on pedaling in perfect circles, reaching for the lockout lever did the trick. There was a consistent feeling to it, while still being able to take the edge of a square hit during climbing efforts. The Slash tips the scales at 33.5 pounds, as pictured, so for the category, and its capabilities, we’ll call it reasonable. Bottom line: It never felt heavy underfoot even on longer climbs.
So, I know you won’t believe me if this is a 100-percent positive review, so here are a few things that bugged me. The open platform control on the rear shock was easy to accidentally flip to the plus or minus position when toggling the lockout lever on the Super Deluxe shock. Maybe some more time with the system would remedy this, but in no-look, clumsy-handed, panic situations, it’s likely to happen. And I would have liked to see clearance for a 2.6-inch rear tire, as I really like Bontrager’s SE4 and SE5 tires in the 2.6-inch size. But I guess you give a bike the name “Slash,” and maybe it doesn’t suit big soft tires, so Trek only recommends up to a 2.5-inch tire in the rear. This concludes the section that covers what bugged me.
The way Trek divvied up value throughout the Slash lineup is impressive. While the bike I tested here will set you back $8,000, the entry-level carbon-framed Trek Slash 9.7 starts at $4,800. For that price, you don’t get the feature-packed Super Deluxe rear shock, but you do get it at $6,000 on the Slash 9.8. The aluminum models start at $3,500 for the Slash 7. The Slash 8, however, is probably the most appealing budget-oriented option at $4,000, which will get you the Super Deluxe Thru Shaft shock and a stepped up spec. There’s about a two-pound weight difference between the aluminum and carbon models, though, so that’s certainly not insignificant.
When Trek approached revamping the Slash, they of course wanted to appease their enduro race team. But they also wanted make a bike that was still as appealing to general trail riders as the bike’s current generation. Plain and simple: they succeeded. The Slash is an absolute joy to ride, and the faster and harder you push it the more at home it feels.
You can get a closer look at the whole 2021 Slash lineup at trekbikes.com
Spot Introduces the New Mayhem 130 and 150
Long live living link
Is The New Evil Wreckoning the Most Versatile Long Travel 29er?
Evil's original mob machine gets a full overhaul
Introducing Commencal's Supreme DH Mullet
For when business is a party
Commencal Updates the Clash
There's definitely a trend developing
YT Introduces Shred Series Decoy and Aluminum Capra
Two metal springs, one metal frame, zero room to list everything else
Commencal Introduces 2021 Meta AM 29
Anyone seeing a pattern here?
Dream Builds: Travis Engel's Scott Ransom ... Again
Sometimes the best bike is the one you already have
Eminent Releases Full Details on the Onset MT
The soft launch firms up
Sound off in the comments below!