When I get a bike in for review, I try to be as scientific as possible. I start my tests by riding category-specific trails, in specific orders. I’m comfortable at speed on these trails, ride them often and know them well. So as I watched the landing of a familiar double sail past me beneath my wheels during the first run on the new Trek Slash, I had synchronized oh-shit moments: “Oh shit! Don’t crash! Don’t crash! Don’t crash!” And: “Oh shit! This bike really carries speed.” More on the bike’s ride qualities later though, because a lot went into the revamped Slash.

Photo Credit: Trek Bikes

For 2021, the Slash received the obligatory slacker-lower-longer-steeper treatment, and I will be making my obligatory list of specifics: The head angle is 1 degree slacker at 64.1 degrees, the bottom bracket is 8 millimeters lower, the reach has been extended by a solid 32 millimeters to 486 (size large), and the seat angle was pushed up two ticks to 75.6 degrees (in the low setting). These changes were much needed—and welcomed—to keep the Slash in line with the progression of the sport. A fresh geometry only scratches the surface of the what’s new for 2021, though. Yes, I know it still looks like a Session. Everything looks like a Session. But the new Slash is a full revamp. Just about every aspect of the bike has been updated in some way.

Photo Credit: Ryan "Squirrel" LaBar

The Knock Block is an often less-than-loved feature meant to keep the handlebars, or in some cases, the fork crown from damaging the frame in a crash. It was a must-have when Trek first introduced its Straight-Shot downtube design. But the Slash went back to the familiar curve behind its headtube, so now there’s no risk of fork interference. That update, along with popular demand, inspired Trek to design the new Knock Block with a massive increase in range: from 116 degrees to 144 degrees. I personally never really minded the old Knock Block but I’d hit it nearly every ride, whether I was navigating switchbacks or just track-standing, I was constantly reminded it was there. I’ve yet to hit the limits of the new version during a ride. The new range basically kicks in just before the shifters start to cross over the toptube. It’s worth noting that Knock Block is now optional for the Slash, but I like the peace of mind, so I’ll keep it.