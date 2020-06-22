Commencal Introduces 2021 Meta AM 29

A week ago today, Commencal released the 2021 Meta TR 29. Then, this past Thursday, we got news of the Meta HT AM 29. As we relayed the news on social media, both spawned comments asking for news of the Meta AM 29. “Get real, everyone.” I told myself. “That bike came out barely two years ago. Hell, we only just had one in the most recent bible of Bike Tests.” Then, this news landed.

There wasn’t exactly anything wrong with the current generation of the Meta AM 29. It was conservative, but not outdated. Maybe it’s a bit of a stretch, but we found things to love in its mis-matchedness. There is nothing mis-matched in the new Meta AM 29. Similar to the updates we saw on the Meta TR 29, the head angle slacked out two degrees from 65.5 to 63.5, the seat angle steepened up from 76.5 to 78.5, and the reach on the large stretched by more than an inch from 468 to 495 millimeters. And as I learned to do after reporting on the Meta HT release, I also checked the seat tube length. The new Meta AM 29 dropped the top by about an inch.

Photo Credit: Commencal Bikes

Like the Meta TR, the Meta AM 29’s rear triangle and pivot hardware got tucked in just a bit, so the only riders who will be grazing their calves will be dairy farmers. Also like the Meta TR, the pivots now run on dual-row Enduro bearings. There were also some refinements to the clearance around the bottle cage and the functionality of the internal cable routing ports. Every bit of the new Meta AM has had a keen set of eyes on it.

Photo Credit: Commencal Bikes

It still floats on 170 millimeter front and 160 millimeters rear. And that rear flotation was tweaked to be a bit more supportive, which is impressive because the previous-generation Meta AM already played quite well with coil shocks. And although you could always get an A La Carte build from Commencal, picking and choosing just about whatever you want to make your bike your bike, there’s a unique coil option back in the mix, with Öhlins suspension front and rear.

Photo Credit: Commencal Bikes

Appropriately named the Meta AM 29 Öhlins, this sexy XT build proves you don’t need carbon to go boutique. And it goes for a markedly non-boutique $4,800, the same as the more straightforward Fox Float X2 / 38 Signature build. On the other end of the spectrum is the Origin, built around RockShox Deluxe / Yari suspension and the brand new Deore 12-speed drivetrain. That will get you on the trail for $2,300.

Photo Credit: Commencal Bikes

Of course, there are a few models in between. Suspiciously, there’s no “Ride” or “Team” model in the mix. Wondering if we’ll be seeing more from Commencal. Or from someone else… Either way, the next time you watch three stealthily microphoned, unstealthily intoxicated Bike Mag testers standing around a camera talking about a Meta AM 29, we will not be struggling to nail down what it is meant for. This new Meta knows its place.

Below are the details on everything we know about the 2021 Commencal Meta AM 29 so far, and check out commencalusa.com to get your name on one.

