Eminent Cycles Teases Onset MT Long-Travel 29er

Eminent Cycles is a bit of an outlier. Based in the far bottom left corner of the United States, Eminent launched with linkage, hardware and aesthetics that were unlike anything in the industry today. There’s something exotic about Eminent’s bikes. And their shred-focused inaugural model, the Haste, had something exotic about its ride. The 27.5-inch enduro model’s focus on support for big hits and traction for small hits was suited for riders skilled and bloodthirsty enough to take advantage of it. The model that followed it, on the other hand, was a little more down to earth. The mid-travel 29er Onset had a far calmer leverage curve and more modern geometry. But with the Haste now retired, Eminent no longer had a bike to serve the kind of riders its debut offering was built for.

Photo Credit: Jake VanHeel

But today, there’s hope. The Onset MT is a 155-millimeter rear travel, 160 front 29er, and we don’t know a whole lot more than that. It’s still built on the same Active Float System linkage and still has a floating brake caliper mount and a floating rear shock, with a “wishbone” angled 90 degrees to help prevent lateral frame flex from side-loading the shock. But that’s part of what’s changed. There was a little extra attention paid to bulking up the rear stays on the Onset MT to keep those extra long rocker links rocking only one way. And unlike the early Haste models, the Onset MT welcomes internal dropper remote routing. We also know that it got an oversized head tube and angle-offset headset cup. Presumably its front triangle is otherwise essentially the same as that of the Onset and Onset ST, but we’ll know more when the full launch happens sometime soon.