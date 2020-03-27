dream build trek ticket dj

Within the last year, three pumptracks opened within an hour of our office in San Diego County, but nobody here can remember the last time Bike reviewed a dirt jumper. Maybe we’re just not on the pulse, but I’d guess you’d be hard-pressed to find much coverage of these things elsewhere in our little world of mountain bike media. Plus, our gear editor probably loves his custom 24-inch dirt jumper / BMX fusion machine as much as any big-wheeled full-squish bike he’s ever ridden, so there’s certainly no lack of interest. Perhaps dirt-jump hardtails are outdated, niche, irrelevant, and have deservedly dug a hole for themselves as the forgotten subcategory of mountain bike. Or, perhaps, we’ve been thinking about it all wrong.

I’d argue that, in any place with a public pumptrack or bicycle skills park (thankfully an increasingly long list of locales these days), there is no more approachable, and–if we like the idea of growing our sport–important kind of fat-tire bike out there. Stop by one of those tracks and you’ll see kids of all ages doing laps, parents joining the fun, middle-aged bachelors who raced BMX in the “Rad” days dropping in after work, and even that guy on a weird gas-powered tricycle with a boombox strapped to it who spends 30 minutes sweeping every turn before he creeps around the track. Or maybe that’s just in San Diego? Everyone at all different speeds and skill levels, but everyone riding bikes. That, in my experience, just isn’t something you see at most trailheads.

In a similar vein, there may not be a better kind of bike for skill-building than a hardtail. A hardtail trail bike may offer similar benefits, but the repeatability of a skills park (or even the street in front of your house) offers the perfect arena to practice manuals, bunny hops and general bike maneuverability. (And backflips for me, TOTALLY.)