dream build trek ticket dj

Within the last year, three pumptracks opened within an hour of our office in San Diego County, but nobody here can remember the last time Bike reviewed a dirt jumper. Maybe we’re just not on the pulse, but I’d guess you’d be hard-pressed to find much coverage of these things elsewhere in our little world of mountain bike media. Plus, our gear editor probably loves his custom 24-inch dirt jumper / BMX fusion machine as much as any big-wheeled full-squish bike he’s ever ridden, so there’s certainly no lack of interest. Perhaps dirt-jump hardtails are outdated, niche, irrelevant, and have deservedly dug a hole for themselves as the forgotten subcategory of mountain bike. Or, perhaps, we’ve been thinking about it all wrong.
I’d argue that, in any place with a public pumptrack or bicycle skills park (thankfully an increasingly long list of locales these days), there is no more approachable, and–if we like the idea of growing our sport–important kind of fat-tire bike out there. Stop by one of those tracks and you’ll see kids of all ages doing laps, parents joining the fun, middle-aged bachelors who raced BMX in the “Rad” days dropping in after work, and even that guy on a weird gas-powered tricycle with a boombox strapped to it who spends 30 minutes sweeping every turn before he creeps around the track. Or maybe that’s just in San Diego? Everyone at all different speeds and skill levels, but everyone riding bikes. That, in my experience, just isn’t something you see at most trailheads.
In a similar vein, there may not be a better kind of bike for skill-building than a hardtail. A hardtail trail bike may offer similar benefits, but the repeatability of a skills park (or even the street in front of your house) offers the perfect arena to practice manuals, bunny hops and general bike maneuverability. (And backflips for me, TOTALLY.)
Have I convinced you yet to head into the attic and pull our your old 26-inch wheels? Regardless, I managed to convince myself. After a winter spent turning more laps on pumptracks than singletrack, I dove into to what truly became a dream build. This one, methinks, will be treasured for a long time.
This build started with two components, and one unifying idea. The idea was to build a pumptrack bike, not a dirt jumper, which meant light and fast was the name of the game. The two components, a Trek Ticket DJ frame and an Industry Nine 26-inch wheelset, were definitely down for that party.
The Ticket DJ is a modern bit of aluminum, as far as jump frames go. It’s long enough to feel very stable and planted for a little bike, but with chainstays compact enough to snap through turns and drive through manuals. And really, look at that paint job…
That said, if I had to tab one thing that makes this bike feel most special, it’d have to be the wheels. Yet while the end result of the hoops tickles me every time I ride (or look at) this bike, the journey to get there was equally as important. See, I figured I’d easily be able to find an old set of wheels that would be perfect for this build. Two-six ain’t dead, right? Buuut, it wasn’t that easy. I trawled the internet for hours and hours and hours, but couldn’t find anything used that would fit the 2020 Ticket. Even celebrated mid-school component-hoarder Ryan Palmer had nothing. And of course, nobody makes 26-inch stuff these days.
Enter Industry Nine. Not only does I9 still manufacture 26-inch wheels, they have an online wheel builder with a full range of color customization options, from hubs down to each and every spoke. It is a dream build, right? On top of all of that, some of the best slopestyle riders in the world make these Enduro 305 hoops their wheel of choice, and I’m a simple man. Brandon Semenuk gives his seal of approval? They’re good enough for me.
With those two chunks as the cornerstone, the rest fell together pretty easily. Balancing weight, performance, and looks, the result is a 24-pound stunner that instantly made me faster on track. Coming from an old steel street frame, the Ticket really feels like an altogether different kind of bike. I may not have the skills to do this bike justice, but at least now I don’t have any excuses.
Dig into the rest below:
