Finishing off this batch of Bike Magazine Dream Builds: Travis Engel’s Scott Ransom
This Dream Build is a little different. It’s still 20 minutes of Ryan Palmer in his corrugated aluminum lair, assembling small pieces of jewelry into one large piece of jewelry, but this time, that jewelry isn’t entirely new. The minute that Bike Mag’s gear editor, Travis Engel, sat down to think about his Dream Build, he realized he already had it. His choice from last year, the Scott Ransom, is perfectly capable for the unforgiving, unmanicured and underappreciated trails near his Los Angeles home. But it’s also light and quick enough that it won’t slow him down on his 8,000-foot death marches. He just wanted to make some changes.
The switch to XTR brakes, shifter, derailleur and hubs was at the top of the list. And a switch to Enve 635 rims was the next, even though they’re just a hair lighter-duty than what Enve recommends for a 170-millimeter 29er. Enve also took care of the cockpit, with the updated M9 31.8 bar and matching stem. The opposite end of the cockpit is taken care of by the newly lengthened 200-millimeter RockShox Reverb, and a Bike Mag custom WTB Volt saddle and Ergon GA2 Fat grips take care of the touchpoints.
There are some smart odds and ends from Wolf Tooth, whose B-Rad system at least got Travis’s tube strap off his frame, and the Morse Cage allows for wide- and fine-tuning of bottle position to keep it all tight. Also tight is the in-bar EnCase tool system from Wolf Tooth. Again, less stuff to be strapped to the paint. And a Timber bell keeps the hikers happy.
The Cane Creek ee Wings had to stay, so thankfully, Wolf Tooth makes a chainring that works with both a SRAM direct-mount crank and a Shimano Hyperglide Plus chain. Way to reach across the aisle, Wolf Tooth.
Travis still isn’t letting go of his remote-controlled rear shock. It’s what helps make the Ransom so versatile. A heavy hardtail at your fingertips makes those all-day fire road climbs a little easier to swallow.
The model-year 20 Fox 36 stayed, along with the Syncros front fender. Really, that’s about all that stayed the same. That, and the frame. Travis is still waiting for a bike to come along that will dethrone the Ransom as his dream bike. That’ll be the day.
Dream Builds: Trek Ticket DJ
Don't grow up, it's a trap.
Dream Builds: Nicole Formosa's Ibis Ripley
Built with gold tastes and visions of speed
Dream Builds, Part by Part: Satchel Cronk's Custom Santa Cruz Megatower
A turn-by-turn rundown of a special downhill demon
Dream Builds: Satchel Cronk's Santa Cruz Megatower
A subtly-styled speed demon decked for the downs
Dream Builds, Part by Part: Ryan Palmer's Custom Specialized Enduro
Second time's the charm
Dream Builds: Ryan Palmer's Specialized Enduro
It's the most wonderful time of the year
The Dream Builds
No-holds-barred built bikes
Dream Build: Ryan Palmer’s S-Works Stumpjumper 29
A 'shocking' Dream Build
Sound off in the comments below!