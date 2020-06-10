Finishing off this batch of Bike Magazine Dream Builds: Travis Engel’s Scott Ransom

This Dream Build is a little different. It’s still 20 minutes of Ryan Palmer in his corrugated aluminum lair, assembling small pieces of jewelry into one large piece of jewelry, but this time, that jewelry isn’t entirely new. The minute that Bike Mag’s gear editor, Travis Engel, sat down to think about his Dream Build, he realized he already had it. His choice from last year, the Scott Ransom, is perfectly capable for the unforgiving, unmanicured and underappreciated trails near his Los Angeles home. But it’s also light and quick enough that it won’t slow him down on his 8,000-foot death marches. He just wanted to make some changes.

Photo Credit: Ryan Palmer

The switch to XTR brakes, shifter, derailleur and hubs was at the top of the list. And a switch to Enve 635 rims was the next, even though they’re just a hair lighter-duty than what Enve recommends for a 170-millimeter 29er. Enve also took care of the cockpit, with the updated M9 31.8 bar and matching stem. The opposite end of the cockpit is taken care of by the newly lengthened 200-millimeter RockShox Reverb, and a Bike Mag custom WTB Volt saddle and Ergon GA2 Fat grips take care of the touchpoints.

Photo Credit: Ryan Palmer

There are some smart odds and ends from Wolf Tooth, whose B-Rad system at least got Travis’s tube strap off his frame, and the Morse Cage allows for wide- and fine-tuning of bottle position to keep it all tight. Also tight is the in-bar EnCase tool system from Wolf Tooth. Again, less stuff to be strapped to the paint. And a Timber bell keeps the hikers happy.