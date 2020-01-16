Next up from the 2019 Bike Magazine Dream Builds: Satchel Cronk’s Santa Cruz Megatower

Peer into the workshop of Bike senior editor and former World Cup race mechanic, Ryan Palmer, as this year’s Bike Magazine Editors’ Choice Dream Builds come together. Take an artfully captured and detailed journey as collections of each editor’s favorite components take shape into their vision of the perfect bike. In this video, we see Palmer building our Photo & Video Editor Satchel Cronk’s bike, a mean Santa Cruz Megatower decked for the downhills.

SRAM’s groundbreaking AXS wireless system takes care of the power system, suspended on coil and air Fox Factory dampers and completed with Code speed-scrubbers, custom Santa Cruz Reserve/Chris King/DT Swiss wheels, a Deity saddle, a glorious Reverb AXS wireless dropper, and an extra-short, revolutionary Pacenti bar and stem combo. Satchel is over the moon with it, though unfortunately that means we’re having a hard time coaxing him into the office these days.

Stay tuned for more on this bike, have a look at all of this year’s Bike Magazine Dream Builds, and try not to drool on yourself.

Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk

