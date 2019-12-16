First up from the 2019 Bike Magazine Dream Builds: Ryan Palmer’s Specialized Enduro

Peer into the workshop of Bike senior editor and former World Cup race mechanic, Ryan Palmer, as this year’s Bike Magazine Editors’ Choice Dream Builds come together. Take an artfully captured and detailed journey as collections of each editor’s favorite components take shape into their vision of the perfect bike.

In this video, we see Palmer building his own bike, a 2020 Specialized Enduro S-Works, with all the parts that impressed him the most this year. SRAM’s groundbreaking AXS wireless derailleur shifts a lustful Shimano XTR drivetrain, suspended on Fox Factory dampers and completed with Shimano XTR stoppers, custom Crankbrothers/White Industries/DT Swiss wheels, Enve/One Up/Chris King cockpit, WTB seat, and Reverb AXS wireless dropper. We think it came out looking pretty good.

Stay tuned on Wednesday for Part 2 of Palmer’s Dream Build, including drool-worthy beauty shots of his Enduro and a video of Palmer breaking down the build part by part

dream build
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
It’s Dream Builds time.

dream builds
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
Ryan Palmer—the man behind the magic. Having wrenched everything from World Cups to Joyride to the Olympics, our editors’ bikes were in good hands.

dream build
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk

dream build
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
This one is a looker.

dream builds
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk

dream builds
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
Palmer prides himself on perfection at every point.

dream builds
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
Watch it all come together above, and stay tuned for more.

Want more Dream Builds? Check out last year’s HERE.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation
In Case You Missed It