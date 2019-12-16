First up from the 2019 Bike Magazine Dream Builds: Ryan Palmer’s Specialized Enduro

Peer into the workshop of Bike senior editor and former World Cup race mechanic, Ryan Palmer, as this year’s Bike Magazine Editors’ Choice Dream Builds come together. Take an artfully captured and detailed journey as collections of each editor’s favorite components take shape into their vision of the perfect bike.

In this video, we see Palmer building his own bike, a 2020 Specialized Enduro S-Works, with all the parts that impressed him the most this year. SRAM’s groundbreaking AXS wireless derailleur shifts a lustful Shimano XTR drivetrain, suspended on Fox Factory dampers and completed with Shimano XTR stoppers, custom Crankbrothers/White Industries/DT Swiss wheels, Enve/One Up/Chris King cockpit, WTB seat, and Reverb AXS wireless dropper. We think it came out looking pretty good.

Stay tuned on Wednesday for Part 2 of Palmer’s Dream Build, including drool-worthy beauty shots of his Enduro and a video of Palmer breaking down the build part by part.

Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk

Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk

Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk

Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk

Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk

Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk