Dream Builds, Part by Part: Satchel Cronk’s Custom Santa Cruz Megatower

I’m the diehard 27.5 guy on the Bike staff. Playful, joyful and maybe a little different than what the industry is all gonzo about right now? That’s what I’m into. Or was into, before this stinkin’ Megatower came along and had me reconsidering all of the basic convictions that formed my identity as a rider.

It started as a fling, just a casual summer relationship. I was going to France for a bike race, and I thought the Megatower would be the perfect companion. We ended up having a fabulous time together on those techy, ancient trails, and she undoubtedly saved me from making a total fool of or seriously injuring myself on many occasions, just like any good travel partner. We hung out a bunch more over the next few months; saw a lot of beautiful sunsets and learned a lot about each other. Inevitably, though, it came time for us to go our separate ways. She was moving back to Santa Cruz, and my emotions ran high as I said goodbye, tied her up with zip ties and taped her into a big, warm cardboard box.

I figured it’d be easy to move on. Barely a week after the FedEx guy picked up my summer flame, I was headed to Park City, Utah, for the Bible of Bike Tests, where I’d be lucky enough to ride a whole crop of the year’s best bikes. Though the little-wheeled contingent in the garage there was smaller than in years past, there was still a pretty killer selection of play-minded bashers and slashers. I had a bunch of good days with a bunch of good bikes, and even took a few on second and third dates. (The Yeti SB165 and Ibis HD5 in particular definitely got my heart rate up.)