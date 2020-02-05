Dream Builds, Part by Part: Satchel Cronk’s Custom Santa Cruz Megatower

I’m the diehard 27.5 guy on the Bike staff. Playful, joyful and maybe a little different than what the industry is all gonzo about right now? That’s what I’m into. Or was into, before this stinkin’ Megatower came along and had me reconsidering all of the basic convictions that formed my identity as a rider.

It started as a fling, just a casual summer relationship. I was going to France for a bike race, and I thought the Megatower would be the perfect companion. We ended up having a fabulous time together on those techy, ancient trails, and she undoubtedly saved me from making a total fool of or seriously injuring myself on many occasions, just like any good travel partner. We hung out a bunch more over the next few months; saw a lot of beautiful sunsets and learned a lot about each other. Inevitably, though, it came time for us to go our separate ways. She was moving back to Santa Cruz, and my emotions ran high as I said goodbye, tied her up with zip ties and taped her into a big, warm cardboard box.

I figured it’d be easy to move on. Barely a week after the FedEx guy picked up my summer flame, I was headed to Park City, Utah, for the Bible of Bike Tests, where I’d be lucky enough to ride a whole crop of the year’s best bikes. Though the little-wheeled contingent in the garage there was smaller than in years past, there was still a pretty killer selection of play-minded bashers and slashers. I had a bunch of good days with a bunch of good bikes, and even took a few on second and third dates. (The Yeti SB165 and Ibis HD5 in particular definitely got my heart rate up.)

I just couldn’t stop thinking about the Megatower.

megatower dream build
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
A dream build on a dream build.

So here we are. My treason is complete, and the stable is devoid of any 27.5-inch wheels. It’s not quite Benedict Arnold putting on a red coat or Sam Hill clipping in, but the idea of choosing a 29er as my Dream Build did take some time to wrap my head around. The thing is, all the nail-biting and head-scratching of that decision evaporated the minute I pointed the bike down the trail. At that point, it was game on.

The thing absolutely eats up chunk. As long as you go into a techy section with at least a small amount of momentum and don’t fall asleep midway through, it’ll pretty much take care of you. This incredibly reassuring feeling of comfort and safety—even at fairly ludicrous speeds—is a big part of why I chose a Megatower for Trans-Provence, and a big part of why it’s so fun on the fast, rocky, aggressive trails I ride regularly at home. But it’s a 160-millimeter coil-sprung 29er with a 170-millimeter fork, so I’m sure you’re not particularly surprised to hear any of that. What makes this machine special to me is how capable it is and how light and nimble it rides. It feels like cheating sometimes when I can blitz a rock garden like Eli Tomac in the whoops and then pick the front up and place it like Danny MacAskill. (OK—I don’t look ANYTHING like either of those fellas, but it’s fun to pretend.)

megatower dream build
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
This beast of a 29er got the turn upgrade.

I can either dig my heels into the suspension and pop around, or kinda just think about a line choice and then watch it happen beneath me. To me, it has the “reactive, mind-reading, and intuitive handling” that Will Ritchie wrote about in Bike’s review of the Kona Process 153 29, paired with a linkage I get along with incredibly well and the stiff, refined feel of a Santa Cruz. The Megatower is also one of the quietest bikes I’ve ever ridden, and hearing only the Chris King buzz and the trail beneath me while riding at my limit feels absolutely badass.

custom santa cruz megatower
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
Carry speed, look where you want to go, and just hold on.

Climbing, I have zero complaints. My expectations are tempered, of course, on a bike this cushy, long and slack, but it capably and comfortably gets the job done. Putting some wattage down on a rough or techy section can actually be quite fun, as power transmits well through the VPP linkage and the bike hums along below. And when it’s time to go down… Well, I’ll stop ranting and raving about how fun that is. Without further ado, the pretty pictures:

custom santa cruz megatower
Photo Credit: Ryan Palmer
Size large Santa Cruz Megatower CC, in all her glory.

pacenti p dent
Photo Credit: Ryan Palmer
Perhaps the most unique part about this rig is the Pacenti P-Dent bar and stem combo.

pacenti
Photo Credit: Ryan Palmer
The 20-millimeter stem length makes a huge difference for me, and makes the bike more playful and handle even more intuitively. (And would you just look at that matte mango Chris King goodness?)

fox dhx2 coil
Photo Credit: Ryan Palmer
Suspension is taken care of by some goodies from Fox, including this buttery DHX2 coil.

fox 36 grip 2
Photo Credit: Ryan Palmer
The Megatower usually comes with a 160-millimeter fork, but I went with a 170 36 Grip 2. That extra cushion makes the bike even more slack, stable and sweet.

reserve wheels, dissector tire
Photo Credit: Ryan Palmer
This dream rolls on Santa Cruz Reserve 30 rims. Out back, Maxxis’ new Dissector tire holds things down.

maxxis assegai
Photo Credit: Ryan Palmer
Up front, one of my all-time favorite tires, and a trustworthy companion in the SoCal ‘dirt.’

chris king hubs
Photo Credit: Ryan Palmer
Chris King hubs: feel good, look, good, ride good.

sram axs
Photo Credit: Ryan Palmer
Powering the whole party is a beyond-trick SRAM AXS drivetrain. Endless easy, powerful, perfect futuristic shifts.

reverb axs sensus meaty paws
Photo Credit: Ryan Palmer
World’s easiest dropper lever and Sensus Meaty Paws, the world’s comfiest grips? I’m starting to sound pretty lazy.

sram reverb axs
Photo Credit: Ryan Palmer
Yep, the Reverb AXS totally rocks. Out of all of my favorite bits of this bike, this is one of my favorite favorites. The Deity Speedtrap saddle is another nice touch; low profile for easy heinie maneuvering, and fast looking to boot.

code brakes
Photo Credit: Ryan Palmer
When this rig gets going, it needs a lot to slow it down. Code brakes bring all that power and more.

code brakes
Photo Credit: Ryan Palmer
I’m all about the modulation and lever feel of SRAM brakes.

megatower dream build
Photo Credit: Ryan Palmer
Now I just need to figure out another way to make use of those cable ports. Sour Punch Straw dispenser, anyone?

Thanks for checking it out. Please comment below with any thoughts or questions, and  make sure to watch the whole build come together HERE.

Stay tuned for more Dream Builds, like Ryan Palmer’s beautiful Specialized Enduro.

 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation
In Case You Missed It