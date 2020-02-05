Dream Builds, Part by Part: Satchel Cronk’s Custom Santa Cruz Megatower
I’m the diehard 27.5 guy on the Bike staff. Playful, joyful and maybe a little different than what the industry is all gonzo about right now? That’s what I’m into. Or was into, before this stinkin’ Megatower came along and had me reconsidering all of the basic convictions that formed my identity as a rider.
It started as a fling, just a casual summer relationship. I was going to France for a bike race, and I thought the Megatower would be the perfect companion. We ended up having a fabulous time together on those techy, ancient trails, and she undoubtedly saved me from making a total fool of or seriously injuring myself on many occasions, just like any good travel partner. We hung out a bunch more over the next few months; saw a lot of beautiful sunsets and learned a lot about each other. Inevitably, though, it came time for us to go our separate ways. She was moving back to Santa Cruz, and my emotions ran high as I said goodbye, tied her up with zip ties and taped her into a big, warm cardboard box.
I figured it’d be easy to move on. Barely a week after the FedEx guy picked up my summer flame, I was headed to Park City, Utah, for the Bible of Bike Tests, where I’d be lucky enough to ride a whole crop of the year’s best bikes. Though the little-wheeled contingent in the garage there was smaller than in years past, there was still a pretty killer selection of play-minded bashers and slashers. I had a bunch of good days with a bunch of good bikes, and even took a few on second and third dates. (The Yeti SB165 and Ibis HD5 in particular definitely got my heart rate up.)
I just couldn’t stop thinking about the Megatower.
So here we are. My treason is complete, and the stable is devoid of any 27.5-inch wheels. It’s not quite Benedict Arnold putting on a red coat or Sam Hill clipping in, but the idea of choosing a 29er as my Dream Build did take some time to wrap my head around. The thing is, all the nail-biting and head-scratching of that decision evaporated the minute I pointed the bike down the trail. At that point, it was game on.
The thing absolutely eats up chunk. As long as you go into a techy section with at least a small amount of momentum and don’t fall asleep midway through, it’ll pretty much take care of you. This incredibly reassuring feeling of comfort and safety—even at fairly ludicrous speeds—is a big part of why I chose a Megatower for Trans-Provence, and a big part of why it’s so fun on the fast, rocky, aggressive trails I ride regularly at home. But it’s a 160-millimeter coil-sprung 29er with a 170-millimeter fork, so I’m sure you’re not particularly surprised to hear any of that. What makes this machine special to me is how capable it is and how light and nimble it rides. It feels like cheating sometimes when I can blitz a rock garden like Eli Tomac in the whoops and then pick the front up and place it like Danny MacAskill. (OK—I don’t look ANYTHING like either of those fellas, but it’s fun to pretend.)
I can either dig my heels into the suspension and pop around, or kinda just think about a line choice and then watch it happen beneath me. To me, it has the “reactive, mind-reading, and intuitive handling” that Will Ritchie wrote about in Bike’s review of the Kona Process 153 29, paired with a linkage I get along with incredibly well and the stiff, refined feel of a Santa Cruz. The Megatower is also one of the quietest bikes I’ve ever ridden, and hearing only the Chris King buzz and the trail beneath me while riding at my limit feels absolutely badass.
Climbing, I have zero complaints. My expectations are tempered, of course, on a bike this cushy, long and slack, but it capably and comfortably gets the job done. Putting some wattage down on a rough or techy section can actually be quite fun, as power transmits well through the VPP linkage and the bike hums along below. And when it’s time to go down… Well, I’ll stop ranting and raving about how fun that is. Without further ado, the pretty pictures:
Thanks for checking it out. Please comment below with any thoughts or questions, and make sure to watch the whole build come together HERE.
Stay tuned for more Dream Builds, like Ryan Palmer’s beautiful Specialized Enduro.
Dream Builds: Satchel Cronk's Santa Cruz Megatower
A subtly-styled speed demon decked for the downs
Dream Builds, Part by Part: Ryan Palmer's Custom Specialized Enduro
Second time's the charm
Dream Builds: Ryan Palmer's Specialized Enduro
It's the most wonderful time of the year
The Dream Builds
No-holds-barred built bikes
Sound off in the comments below!