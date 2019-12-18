I know, I know. A Specialized Dream Build two years in a row? It makes me look like a Specialized fanboy. Truth is, I’m not. I’m actually kind of pissed at myself for last year’s Stumpy, and kind of pissed at Specialized for making that bass boat purple color that I just had to have. And bummed they made every size like 30 millimeters too short. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a sweet bike, for a midget.

If I wasn’t such an idiot and had ordered an XL like I should have, perhaps I wouldn’t still regret my choice to forgo the bike I really fell in love with last summer, the Ibis Ripmo. Again, don’t get me wrong, the Stumpy is a very good bike, a solid update from the previous version, probably the best Stumpy they’ve made to date, and the build did come out looking insanely good. Out of all the builds I’ve done, last year’s definitely received the most peering eyes. It came out far better looking than the Ripmo ever could have with the two unfortunate colors Ibis offered it in.

What I really should have done, was had a Ripmo custom painted bass boat purple. My vanity and love for the EXT Storia shock (which wouldn’t have jibed perfectly with the Ripmo’s kinematics), got me whipped into a frenzy and I chose a bike that I did like, but didn’t absolutely love. Sometimes I wish I could be more like our gear editor Travis Engel who doesn’t care one iota about aesthetics. Travis wears a helmet with the visor pulled off because he thinks visors are impractical and takes his baggy shorts off on long climbs because climbing in just liner shorts is cooler. Temperature cooler, not cooler cooler.