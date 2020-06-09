It’s been less than a year since we brought you news of a new Specialized Demo. July 2019 was when the 29-inch DH race bike and its fascinating linkage first owned up to its spy photos. But famously, many of those spy photos were taken of Loic Bruni, who was riding the Demo with a 27.5-inch wheel in the rear and a 29-inch up front. We’ve seen several riders and a few brands join the mixed-wheel club, but as we concluded when we discussed the trend, you’re not getting the whole benefit unless the frame itself is right for it. So, not quite an entire rebuild, the new Specialized Demo takes a purpose-built approach to mixing wheel sizes, but with a twist.

Photo Credit: Specialized Bikes

Going forward, every Demo will come off the shelf with a 27.5-inch rear wheel and 29-inch front, but that’s not the only way to run it. You can use either a 27.5- or 29-inch rear wheel thanks to a flip chip in the dropout pivot to optimize the bike’s geometry to suit either. Similar to the setup used on the Bold Cycles Unplugged, swapping the flip chip will simultaneously lengthen the rear-center to make room for the larger wheel and drop the bottom bracket to keep the geometry steady. In fact, there are three positions, with the longer one being 29-specific and the shorter being 27.5-specific, but the middle setting being compatible with either. 27.5 fans who want more stability or 29 fans who want more maneuverability. This photo is a little dark, but you can see the flip chip in its shortest setting here. Owners of the 2020 Demo 29 will be able to purchase the geo-adjust chainstays, and they’ll even match their 2020 colorway.