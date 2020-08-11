Downhill racing is a game of seconds. It’s that simple. More than any other discipline of mountain biking, its focus is unambiguous, pure, easy to quantify and impossible to perfect. It’s a journey our sport has been on, literally since the birth of the sport itself. That’s why downhill bikes are the most advanced, alien-looking creatures on two wheels. Their evolution has undergone an unnatural acceleration over the decades, and the game of seconds is now a game of fractions of seconds. And that’s why, when we see updates on a bike that competes at the level that the Canyon Sender CFR, those updates may seem subtle at first, but are all the more ingenious because of it.

Photo Credit: Canyon Bikes

Take the 2021 CFR’s new shock mount. The rear (or “lower”) mount is still is compressed using a similar scissor-like linkage to the previous-generation Sender or, more recently, the new Specialized Demo and Enduro. But it’s been updated to be a bit more progressive. The front (“upper”) shock mount is now lower on the frame, closer to the bottom bracket. It required less reinforcement to find a home there, allowing the front triangle to be a bit lighter and the center of gravity to be a bit lower.

Photo Credit: Canyon Bikes

Also lighter, but far more than a bit, are the carbon chainstays and seatstays. Altogether, the frame on the new Sender CFR is 600 grams lighter than the previous generation. And not as a result of Canyon neglecting durability. In fact, special attention was paid to the pivots, all featuring easy to access bolts, threading into easy to replace inserts. One such insert happens to be an adjustable rear dropout. You can flip a chip that will bring you from a tight and twisty 435-millimeter rear center to a long and … some other L-word 445 millimeters. But that’s only on the small and medium Sender. Those sizes now run mullet setups, while the large and XL are 29-inch only. Yep, the new Canyon Sender CFR is Canyon’s first 29-inch downhill bike. So, I guess not all of the new Sender’s updates are subtle.