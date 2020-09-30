Five or so years ago, the Devinci Troy was a kind of thrasher’s all-mountain bike. It had 27.5-inch wheels and a stout frame, plus a progressive leverage curve that was once Devinci’s signature, but now gets lost because the rest of the industry is kinda doing it too. This particular version of the Troy wasn’t Devinci’s big bike, though. That’d be the Spartan. The Troy was a just slightly burlier-than-center trail bike that worked best if you rode it like an able and willing swing-dance partner.
Then, a couple years ago, the Troy grew up. Meaning, of course, it got 29-inch wheels. Devinci’s industrial angles softened, and the Troy we once knew became more of a “normal” bike. It could still bend a category or two, though. The 140-millimeter-travel frame had the resolve of a far bigger bike, daring anyone with the skill to push it as far as their talent would let them.
Well, it seems like that form suited the Troy just fine, because today, Devinci released the 2021 Troy. It’s more of the same, but different. It’s still a 140-millimeter frame built around a 150-millimeter fork, or 160-millimeter in the “Deluxe” edition. It’s still got a remarkably clean finish at its pivots. It’s even still Super Boost. That’s two iterations of the Troy, in a row with 157-millimeter spacing. Because a lack of change is not really news, we don’t have to derail the process of covering the rest of the bike to debate Super Boost … right?
I guess Super Boost does pertain to the Troy’s geometry, but not in the way other brands might have approached it. It wasn’t just a way to get super-short chainstays with super-big tire clearance. The Troy does happen to have super-big tire clearance at 29×2.6, but its chainstay lengths are pretty rangy, and become more so as the frame goes up in size. We saw the same feature on the shorter-travel Django we covered late last year. Tall but tech-focued riders may want things as short as possible, but Devinci wants to keep things balanced. So, exactly like the Django, small and medium Troys get 435-millimeter chainstays, larges get 440 and XLs get 445.
Reach numbers grew by about 15 millimeters and head angles relaxed by about a degree. Though a flip chip, now located down at the bottom eyelet of the shock, not the top. the effective seat tube angle steepened by up to three degrees. Big moves, Devinci. And speaking of big moves, the seat tube went up to a 34.9-millimeter seatpost diameter, taking advantage of the still small number of dropper posts that increase the size of their stanchion for better stiffness and durability.
As the seatpost widened, the dropouts narrowed. Devinci has been fond of the Weagle-designed Split Pivot suspension, which locates the dropout pivot right around the rear axle. It’s a lot to fit somewhere that already has a lot of other stuff going on right now, and tends to require longer axles and careful heels. But now, it’s 9.5 millimeters lower profile.
The rest of the linkage is still very Devinci. It’s still got that signature, albeit widely popular, progressivity. Enough so that, in fact, it will suit a coil shock.So, even though the new Troy is indeed all grown up and coming into its own, the Troy still take a coil shock if you want it to get a little reckless once in a while.
We happen to have an LTD version of the new Troy with us, as we speak, while prepping for the upcoming Bible of Bike Tests. You might even hear some hot takes on it once testers get on the ground this coming Monday, so stay tuned.
In the meantime, get the deets on the Troy here.
