Canyon Introduces The 25.8-Pound Neuron SLX

When Canyon updated its trail-oriented 29er, the Neuron, about a year ago, we found it to be quick, efficient and level-headed. It takes a more classic approach to the mid-travel platform than do the undercover brawlers like the Evil Following or Transition Smuggler. And it rides light. Even the impressively-priced CF 9.0 SL we rode earlier this year was under 28 and a half pounds. Its strengths seemed to be its potential for marathon backcountry epics or even the occasional local Tuesday-night race circuit.

And it seems Canyon has decided to lean into those aptitudes with a new lighter Neuron frame. It uses the same mold and same hardware as the existing Neuron, but Canyon has ben experimenting with different layups and different materials, settling on 40T or “40-Ton” uni-directional carbon, a number that refers to part of the manufacturing process. Essentially, it’s strong and relatively stiff, and allows framebuilders to use less of it. In this case, 250 grams less. And of course, Canyon bolted some lighter parts on it to boot.

The confusingly-named Neuron CF SLX doesn’t have a lick of Shimano SLX componentry on its build. Instead, it’s heavy into XTR except for its lighter-weight Race Face Next SL crankset, and rounds it all out with DT Swiss XMC 1200 wheels. But it’s not 100% light-at-any-cost. Those wheels have a 30-millimeter inner width, the XTR brakes are of the four-piston variety, and the Fox 34, being 130millimeters, is not of the step-cast variety but is a true trail fork.

So, if the past few years haven’t driven all the weight-conscious trail riders into hiding, they’ll finally have something that gets them the best of both worlds. And not surprisingly, it’s a remarkable value. This bike spares no expense at any turn, and could easily run you upwards of $8 or $9K from other brands. But you can have one delivered to your door for a pretty impressive $6,500.