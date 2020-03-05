Canfield Introduces ONE.2 29- and 27.5-Inch DH Bike

So far, we’ve seen Canfield Bikes release two new models since its restructuring, the Nimble 9 hardtail and the Balance all-mountain. Both safe bets but Canfield was born in DH, and the third new bike released this week is as DH as it gets. Canfield even announced its travel in inches, not millimeters. That’s so 2003.

Photo Credit: Canfield Bikes

The 8-inch (203-millimeter) front-and-rear Canfield ONE.2 is a departure from Canfield’s previous Jedi DH bike, which was built around a drastically rearward axle path. This, CBF-linkage frame offers a fair bit of customization. In addition to an ability to accommodate both 27.5 and 29-inch wheels, that 203-millimeter travel can be dropped to 190 millimeters and paired with a 180- or 190-millimeter fork. There’s even routing for a dropper post and a generous insertion length for anyone who wants a classic freeride bike. Photo Credit: Canfield Bikes

Canfield is taking pre-orders, offering discounted prices. A complete Öhlins-suspended build goes for $5,000 and will be $5,300 after they become available. Frame, shock and fork are $3,450 preorder and $3,700 after, and frame and shock will be $2,100 now, $2,300 later.