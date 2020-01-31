Canfield Drops Details on the 2020 Balance Including Limited Edition Model
All new, all classic
Back in November, we got the exciting news that Canfield would be again producing bikes after a long hiatus. We learned about the restructuring of the company with Chris Canfield taking over control of licensing the CBF linkage, and Lance would be in charge of the bikes themselves. Really, it’s those bikes whose restructuring we were really interested in learning about. And we’ve finally got some details, along with news of some jewelry-class limited edition frames and builds that will be available when the 2020 Balances hit store shelves in May of this year.
