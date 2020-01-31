Canfield Drops Details on the 2020 Balance Including Limited Edition Model

The frames will be available in colors that were chosen clearly (pun intended) to highlight that classic aluminum beauty. The translucent blue and green are a refreshing but measured departure from the iconic polished Canfield style. Or, if you'd rather keep it classic, there will be a limited edition option as well. For $100 more the other two colors, the limited edition Balance is standard polished aluminum with the ever-trending oil-slick finish on the rocker plates. It's available in the same frame, frame/fork or complete configurations and uses the same build as the other Balance completes, but this one gets a numbered production badge, and only 100 will be made.



Looking back at the Balance we tested a few years ago, the only thing we'd change is the geometry, and the numbers we're seeing are right in line with what we want. Burly, but not unfamiliar. Just like the Canfield name itself.