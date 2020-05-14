Even aesthetically, it’s remarkably normal-looking. If the motor were totally silent—which despite Specialized’s marketing copy, isn’t—it’d be tough for other trail-goers to make the distinction. The battery is completely internal, the bottom bracket area where the motor is located, is still visually smaller than a lot of normal mountain bike frames, and there’s no bulky control unit on the bars like most e-bikes have, just a svelte little set of power up and down (and walk-assist) buttons against the left-hand grip. It even has a stealth mode where the power and battery-level indicators on the toptube turn off. These are all direct advantages of Specialized and its partners developing a proprietary powerplant instead of bolting on an existing unit.



But does the smaller motor produce enough power to make the whole deal worth it? The short answer is yes. So is the long one. Yes, 250 watts is enough power to take the sting out of even the steepest climbs. It’s even enough that I clean climbs that would be unrideable on a normal bike. That’s one of my favorite things about the Levo SL. It opens up different loops that I may not bother with otherwise, certainly ones that’d be less fun without the boost. I’m from the old school East Coast where cleaning techy climbs would earn you more street cred than ‘shralping’ some dumb berm. Having some extra power (Specialized says it’s essentially you times two) just ups that game even more. I find myself exploring more, seeking out terrain I might ordinarily avoid, and trying harder climbing lines. This has been especially nice during this whole COVID-19 social distancing affair. I live in Bellingham, Washington, a place where even the cop cars have North Shore racks. The trails have been more packed during the pandemic than before it, and with the Levo SL, I’ll happily just go ride around on less popular, more strenuous trails. And by the way, I don’t work less hard when I’m riding the Levo SL, I often come back from rides just as shelled. The difference is, the bike lets me choose when I go hard and when I sit back and enjoy the helping hand.