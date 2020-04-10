The trunnion-mounted Fox DPX2 shock is well matched to the suspension kinematics, and setup took little more than following Banshee’s recommended sag setting. I ended up at about 30 percent with the rebound on the quicker side. The faster rebound complements the short- travel rear end. It ramps up quickly on big hits but is able to keep the wheel glued to the ground over high-speed trail chatter. For those who loved the lively suspension feel of the old Spitfires, the V3 maintains that magic in abundance. It’s like we’ve been together for years—cracking jokes, shralping turns and going way too fast.



As on all of Banshee’s trail bikes, the Spitfire uses modular dropouts on its aluminum chassis. This makes available two geometry settings: low and neutral. I’ve never been treated wrong running the Spitfire in low, and the V3 was no different—a 65-degree head angle with an 18-millimeter bottom-bracket drop felt spot on, but if pedal strikes are an issue where you ride, the neutral position raises the bottom bracket to just a 10-millimeter drop while only steepening the head angle to 65.5. With a 470-millimeter reach and a 76.25-degree seat angle in low, our size large felt comfortable for me at 6-feet tall, even though it wasn’t as stretched as many of the modern long-and-low bikes I’ve ridden lately. This could, however, be a big draw for riders finding that trend to be more than they’re willing to tackle.



Although I still love the look and ride of an aluminum frame, few do a proper job at internal cable routing. Cable management can make or break a ride experience. Thankfully Banshee nailed it with the system used on the Spitfire. The cables are clean, tidy and most importantly, dead quiet. This is thanks to threaded ports that hold the cables snug at the headtube and a cleverly placed zip-tie mount right in front of the bottom bracket that holds three cables in place before they part ways.



At the time of publication, you may still see a frame only package at $2,200 as your only option, and if you’re swapping parts from an old bike it’s nice to know that a 142-millimeter rear wheel spacing is available in addition to the more contemporary 148 spacing that I rode.



If you’re looking for a complete build, Banshee will be offering the package pictured for $6,100 starting in late spring, and this build does not pander to the middle ground. It’s clear that this kit is for aggressive riders. Notably, the OneUp bar/stem combo was a treat. The unique oval shape of the carbon bars at the flex point really does seem to cut down on chatter and fatigue—a great pairing for an aluminum frame. Plus, if this were my personal bike, my first aftermarket purchase would be OneUp’s accompanying EDC tool system.