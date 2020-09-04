This review originally ran in the Summer 2020 print issue of Bike magazine.

Guerrilla Gravity is a brand you can really get behind. The concept around how it manufactures its bikes is truly unique and refreshing. Seriously, it is. This is not just another bike company making the same old widget with the same old marketing scheme. Actually, Guerrilla Gravity’s marketing scheme is—how do I put this politely—a bit cheesy. From the devil-horn hand gesture as the company logo, to the proclamation, “I Like Goin’ Fast” on the toptube, to the heavy-metal font styles, it’s all way too mountain bike ‘bro-brah’ for me. And just for the record, because I know some of y’all are thinking it right now, I have similar feelings about Evil Bike Co.’s whole schtick.

But, you know, I wear colors. I have a pair of pink linen shorts and zero black jeans or flat-brim hats in my closet, I enjoy the music of Norah Jones and I think Vans are the absolute worst—so that’s where I’m coming from. Very not ‘metal.’ Sort of like how ‘biking’ is completely not metal. We’re all nerds here. Which is why I prefer to think of Guerrilla Gravity’s marketing scheme as a dorky ironic thing. That way I can look at it as funny instead of corny.

I realize what I’ve said is harsh and totally inconsequential to how these bikes ride. These are my opinions, and I’m sure there are plenty of folks who dig GG’s image as-is. I only bring up this now much-belabored point because it’s my very long way of saying that no matter what taste the brand’s logos or catch phrases put in anyone’s mouth, it’s worth taking a closer look.

Honestly, I actually just think the company has outgrown its original image, which is a great thing. Guerrilla Gravity has taken huge strides over the last few years, risky, bold, courageous strides. They don’t just make big bruiser aluminum gravity sleds anymore, they make suspension bikes of all flavors. Ones that climb really well. Ones with front triangles that are truly unique, made from carbon, in the U.S, that’s recyclable and far safer and environmentally friendly to work with than traditional carbon fiber. Ones that can be upcycled, transformed from one model to another. Five models, all using the same exact front end (for this test, I swapped the Gnarvana to the much shorter-travel Trail Pistol, more on that later).