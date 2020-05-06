It can be pretty difficult to dissect the modern mountain bike. While hips don’t lie, numbers do and bikes that appear to be one thing surprise you once you actually get them on the trail. Take the Reign SX 29. On paper, it’s a 170-millimeter forked, 65-degree head angled, 440-millimeter chain stayed, 1289-millimeter wheel based (XL), coil-sprung monster truck of a bike. But we don’t ride on paper.
The Reign SX 29 is basically a monster truck on the trail, but one with a spandex-wearing alter ego. Yeah, go ahead and try to picture that one. In addition to its trail-smashing tendencies, it gets along up the hill in a surprisingly agreeable fashion. The Reign is Giant’s 29er enduro brawler and the SX is meant for even more punishment—but there’s something about the way it rides that makes it approachable for riders who don’t spend all their time in a full face.
But, for riders who spend most of their saddle time losing altitude instead of gaining it, be it bike park or shuttle, the Reign SX 29 is still for you. Read on, reader.
