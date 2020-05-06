The long chainstay trend is catching on, and it’s a good thing. The 439-millimeter stays here make for a stable ride without giving up much.

The Reign SX 29, with its longer fork and slightly slacker angles, felt almost neutral in steep, committing lines. It is a longer-legged variant of Giant’s enduro race bike, after all. The bike kept composure in fast, hard hits and the long-ish, 439-millimeter chainstays really helped with stability as well, especially with Maestro suspension that lengthens the rear end under deeper compressions. Big hits felt very controllable, as the bike actually becomes more stable the farther you go into travel. That longer, 170-millimeter fork probably helps too. The chassis is plenty stiff, as are the wheels, so I was rolling tires before flex really became an issue on hard landings or pushing into turns.



However, there is a limit to the Reign SX 29, and it might come a wee bit sooner some other long-travel 29ers. Simply put, the 146 millimeters of travel, no matter how good Maestro suspension is, is only 146 millimeters. Longer-travel rigs will outclass this in the fast and rough where outright travel quantities are just as important as geometry and suspension kinematics. There was never any harsh bottoming from, but you could feel the suspension ramping up near the end of the travel. At times it was almost as odds with the longer fork—the ends of the respective strokes felt a little unbalanced, but that could be adjusted with damping and volume reduction in the fork. The Reign SX 29 is most suited to fast, chundery terrain and bike park jump trails, rather than flat-out smashing like a DH rig.



This nature of the beast is due in no small part to the coil-sprung but mid-travel rear end. It's a bit uncommon to see coil shocks on bikes with less than 160 millimeters of travel—the air-sprung 27.5-inch Reign being a great example. The coil shock on the SX version, however, still feels very balanced and supportive, but with that added small-bump sensitivity. The kinematics of the Maestro suspension work well, ramping up in the late mid-stroke and into the end-stroke—the bike didn't feel as wallowy as longer travel coil sleds, perhaps due to quick ramp up as the travel goes through the limited travel. I tested both a regular, linear spring as well as a progressive-rate spring, and while the progressive spring kept the travel slightly higher in deep hits, it was at the slight cost of comfort.