Liv Cycling is known best for its women’s bikes, but the brand makes helmets too, though typically of the more middle-of-the-road variety. At $250, the Rev Pro Helmet is the most high-performance lid in LIV’s line, and it packs a lot into one package. It’s designed for cross-country, road, gravel and CX riders, features MIPS, is wind tunnel tested to ensure maximum ventilation and airflow and includes five-position rear adjustment with a ponytail-friendly design.
The helmet straps feature a simple strap divider, adjustment system, and LiteForm webbing for better comfort and performance. The helmet padding uses a proprietary anti-microbial fast-wicking pad technology that fights bacteria growth by pulling sweat from a rider’s head, inhibiting the buildup of odor.
The Liv Rev Pro also includes an all-in-one mold construction for impact-absorbing strength, ultimate durability and crash protection and is tuned for low- and high speed multi-directional impacts with optimized density EPS foam and a super-tough polycarbonate shell.
The Liv Rev Pro is available in small, medium and large sizes. To learn more visit: Liv-Cycling.com/LivRevPro .
