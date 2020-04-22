Skills

STOPPING: The first skill to learn is how to stop. Once I adjusted his levers, while standing beside his bike, I asked him to show me how he could pull the them all the way or just some of the way. We pushed his bike around the driveway playing with his brakes while we walked. Once he advanced to experimenting with his brakes while in the saddle, I showed him how to stick a foot out to tripod his stop safely.



STARTING: I used to teach mountain bike skills and one of the most surprising things from that time in my life is the number of adults who have never been shown how to properly start their bike. So, step one: line your favorite foot’s pedal up with the downtube of your bike. Once it’s in position, push down on your pedal while pushing off the ground with your opposite foot to maximize momentum. Once you’re rolling, get both feet turning the pedals and you’re off. This is another reason to avoid coaster brakes; it’s much easier to adjust your pedals to start if you have a freewheel. Finally, motorcycle kick start sound effects go a long way at any age.



CLIMBING: On our daily loop, there are a couple of decent climbs for someone on a 12” bike with no gears. Gerhard has been practicing his pedaling and is slowly consolidating his riding sections like he did his nap times. With consistent repetition, he’s learning a ton about momentum, different riding positions, rpm, and how strong his little muscles are. So on climbing, my only suggestion is to be unapologetic. Climbing is part of riding so no need to complain or fuss, just keep it neutral and get to the top however you can while celebrating your gains from the day before.



DESCENDING: With Gerhard, I agree with whatever he tells me about a descent. “Mom, watch this!” is met with “I’m watching!” And “I don’t want to ride that,” is met with, “Okay, let’s walk.” This is for a couple reasons. First, nobody wants to go to the emergency room right now, especially not for riding outside one’s limits. But also, in mountain biking, I want him to always have the sense that how he feels about taking a risk is correct.



Advanced Skills





Gerhard’s progression has been my biggest joy of the global pandemic so far. I have a few final thoughts on what else is working for us, that I hope might work for you. First, is our loop. We do the same 2.5 miles every day. Gerhard has it memorized by now, and he knows every feature, rock, curb drop, and the pacing he needs to get up the hills. He doesn’t know but I’ve been timing him: It used to take 38 minutes, and he has it down to low 20s now. I always ride behind him so that he is picking the pace and knows that I’m watching him (this seems to be important to three-year-olds). And finally, every few days, I challenge him in an inviting way. “You know Gerhard, the way you’ve been riding lately, I think you’re ready for a secret trick to help you with that steep section. Do you want to know what it is?” If I play my cards right, he’ll stay still long enough for me to explain a skill for us to try. I let him enjoy its success for a day or two before I introduce another one. We’ve also been beefing up our driveway time with a little jump for him to ride over and sidewalk chalk to draw skinnies and a riding route he can follow seated, and then standing up. Above all, I want to keep it fun, and for Gerhard that means letting him lead. When he says “Can we go for a bike ride?” I just say, “yes!” As with most things in parenting, consistency and routine have been the key to success.



Staying Up





As the pandemic drags on, I can see mini bike park stunts sprouting like mushrooms on the other lawns of the neighborhood. I see families riding by on their own loops. I’m getting to know my neighbors in the form of short hellos from the end of driveways and we’re loving the artwork we see in their windows. It’s hard to stay home, hard not to see our family and friends except on screens, and hard to have nothing to do but watch while the world changes forever. But the sun is coming out much more consistently with the spring season, and for a few minutes of every day, Gerhard and I get on our bikes and find joy. That gives me hope.