Balance is hard to come by in these Covid-19 times. Most of the well-trod paths we’re used to taking—to work, to daycare, to self-care—are now closed and everyone is looking for a stable way forward. How can you balance your 3-year-old’s demand for more yogurt RIGHT NOW while you’re on a Zoom call with your colleagues? How can you be the calm and collected parent you want to be when you’re stressed out about the roof over your head? What is the correct (or at least acceptable) ratio of screen time to awake time? And that is to say nothing of the real concern driving all of this: a deadly virus wreaking havoc in our families, health care systems, and our own bodies.
Uncertainty, doom and gloom are omnipresent. Luckily, if you’re healthy, a few minutes of bike riding can make even this feel better.
Many families are finding a new kind of escape on two wheels—both physical and mental. As the global economy takes a hit, the bike industry has experienced pockets of growth. “Marin has had strong sales this spring, in spite of the shelter-in-place orders that have affected a large portion of the US,” said Chris Holmes, brand manager at Marin. “We’re seeing the biggest spikes in the sub-$1,500 MSRP models, which includes our kids’ MTB models.” Bike shops running curb-side service and sales report working longer-than-ever hours, stretching staff, and running out of inventory. And no wonder—it’s a great way to get the wiggles out together, as long as you’re keeping to your region’s public health orders.
My son and I have been riding our neighborhood loop every day, sometimes twice a day. If I post a photo of his latest on-bike accomplishment, it’s usually followed by four or five questions from other parents who would like to see their kids riding, too. It has meant so much to me as a parent to soothe frustrations we have with each other in close quarters and reconnect through riding. That’s why I want to share my trail map for helping my son Gerhard find his balance from our time sheltering in place. Every kid is different, and there are lots of ways to approach this, so this is not intended to be prescriptive. But if you’re not sure where to start, maybe start here. I hope a family bike ride makes it better for you, too.
Tested: Kona Process 24
We brought in the experts on this one.
Beatdown: Race Face Next SL Cranks
For heavy-hitting weight weenies
Hutchinson Introduces the Kraken XC Tire
We're not gonna say "unleash."
YT Introduces the Izzo
Quick. Tempered.
Eminent Cycles Teases Onset MT Long-Travel 29er
Like virtual spy shots
Tested: Salsa Anything Cradle
For the fair-weather bikepacker
Crankbrothers Introduces New Stamp 2 & 3 Pedals
You know, this whole flat-pedal fad might be here to stay
Hacks From Home: Vol. 2
There's always room for improvement
Sound off in the comments below!