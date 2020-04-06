Chances are, you’re finding yourself completing lots of home-improvement tasks if you’re in isolation right now. And if you’re like us, a large percentage of those tasks somehow happen to be concentrating around your toolbox. Maybe it’s optimizing your drawers or finally putting up that pegboard. It seems there’s always room for improvement … for some of us, at least. Bike Mag senior editor, Ryan Palmer seems to have it pretty figured out. So, we collected a few of Palmer’s favorite maintenance accessories for on the bike and off and put them together here to get you thinking of how to optimize your man-cave or she-shed.

