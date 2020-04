Chances are, you’re finding yourself completing lots of home-improvement tasks if you’re in isolation right now. And if you’re like us, a large percentage of those tasks somehow happen to be concentrating around your toolbox. Maybe it’s optimizing your drawers or finally putting up that pegboard. It seems there’s always room for improvement … for some of us, at least. Bike Mag senior editor, Ryan Palmer seems to have it pretty figured out. So, we collected a few of Palmer’s favorite maintenance accessories for on the bike and off and put them together here to get you thinking of how to optimize your man-cave or she-shed.

Last, but definitely not least, is Palmer's painstakingly curated trail kit. Everything you'll need and hopefully even more that you won't can fit in a CamelBak tool roll. From first-aid to last resorts, this list of essentials is a great way to get ready, and may even help you brainstorm ways to improve on it.Have a look at what's in the bag.

Most cycling tool kits assume that if you’re handy enough to want to work on your bike you’ve probably got some generic tools hanging around, but the Birzman Studio kit does no such thing. There’s something to be said about the ability to open one single, compact tool case and being able to perform a complete bike build. Yes, you’ll need a a hacksaw in order to use the steerer tube cutter but otherwise, it’s pretty dialed.Another oldie-but goodie, you can find the full review here.

The more tools a multi tool has, the bulkier it gets and the more unusable it seems to become. Even if it does have the tool you need, you either can’t get enough torque on the bolt, or can’t seem to get the tool in the bolt in the first place. It’s painfully frustrating to use most multi tools–this coming from a guy who made a living by putting tools in bolts for 20 years.That's just part of why Palmer has relied on Fix It Sticks for his on-trail wrenching since well before he wrote this vintage 2014 review.

Bottom brackets have become a real pain in the ass. Prior to 2006, the year Cannondale released BB30 as an open standard and effectively lit the match that has become a full-blown blaze, a handful of tools could install and remove any bottom bracket ever made. Every single BB tool style made until that point could’ve fit in one drawer of an average size toolbox. Now, pro shops practically need an entire toolbox dedicated to bottom bracket tools.If you want to be prepared to do bottom-bracket work on all your bikes, as well as those of your friends and enemies, past present and (hopefully) future, this $250 kit will have you covered. Read Palmer's full review here.

