Ibis Dishes Up New Serving of Pork Chop Frame Bags

Ibis Cycles is dishing up another serving of its nifty little cutlet, the Pork Chop custom frame bag, this time for select sizes of its Ripley, Ripmo and Ripmo AF models. The Pork Chop Bone-In bag fits snugly in the frame’s front triangle, and affixes via the shock mount tabs, which eliminates the need for straps.

These pork chops are vegan, and are made from ballistic nylon and feature a water-resistant zipper. They come in three sizes, and are compatible with the following Ibis models:

The Pork Chop provides perfect stowage for tools, trail snacks, even an actual pork chop if that’s how you roll. The Pork Chop is already available for the Mojo and Mojo HD5 frames. Check out the full menu here.