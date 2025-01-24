Hunt Wheels Announce the Proven H_Core Wheelset

Hunt Wheels has been a significant figure in bike wheelsets for years now. When they arrived on the scene in 2015, they disrupted the market with incredible performance at a justifiable price for a broader range of riders who sought performance. The company name and its tagline, “The Chase Is On,” derived from the brand's process of seeking the best possible wheels for all riders. With its latest addition to its catalog of mountain bike wheels, the Proven H_Core is a testament to Hunt's mission to make the best wheels for each discipline.

The Hunt Proven H_Core Trail Impact Test Photo: Hunt Wheels

The Proven H_Core wheels boast an impressive, industry-leading strength-to-weight ratio, as well as reliable, quick-engagement hubs and a lifetime warranty that doesn’t exclude crashes. They are Hunt's latest and greatest mountain bike wheelset, designed and tested to perform well on the uphills and not let you down when things get rowdy on descents.

Hunt's new H_Core technology, which integrates pultruded, highly compacted carbon inserts, reinforces the critical junction between the rim bed and sidewall. This advanced construction delivers a lightweight, durable, impact-resistant wheelset built to withstand the most demanding trails. But at just 1732g for a 29” wheelset, they are still light enough not to hinder climbing speed.

Hunt Wheels H_Core Technology Photo: Hunt Wheels

The unique rim profile also adds to the overall performance of the H_Core wheels. Using an asymmetrical rim profile and different rim layups for the front and rear wheels, Hunt is able to tune the characteristics of each wheel to fit the intended use case and balance the spoke tension for a more responsive ride feel. The front wheel is hand-laced with Pillar triple-butted spokes featuring a narrower 1.6mm central gauge, reducing weight and enhancing comfort. The rear wheel uses triple-butted Pillar spokes with a broader 1.7mm gauge for strength and durability.

The rims are laced to Hunt’s S_Rapid Engage hubs, which reduce weight without sacrificing durability. The hub internals feature a 3x2 pawl system paired with a robust 90-tooth drive ring, delivering a 2° engagement for efficient power transfer out of corners and up tech climbs.

Hunt’s S_Rapid Engage hubs Photo: Hunt Wheels

H_Core technology is a new addition to the Hunt skill tree and significantly boosts impact resistance compared to previous iterations. The front rim, with a 31mm internal width, is tailored for precise handling and improves tracking and grip. Meanwhile, the rear rim, with a 30mm internal width, is built for strength and durability on rough hits. It features a pre-cured carbon to reinforce the layup and oversized 4mm sidewalls to minimize pinch flats and improve impact resistance. All H_Core wheels will come with H_Care, a free lifetime crash replacement program for the first owners using single crown forks. You can read the H_Care fine print here.

Ollie Mant, HUNT's Test and Development Engineer, highlights the challenges H_Core overcomes and explains how it creates powerful and robust wheels without compromising weight.

The Proven H_Core wheels are available as a full 29” set or a mullet variation with a 29” front wheel and 27.5” rear wheel. Both options retail for €1,499 (EU) or $1,499 (USD). Hunt Proven H_Core wheels are available now for pre-order, and units will ship in March 2025.

To order a set and learn more about the Proven H_Core wheels, visit Huntbikewheels.com