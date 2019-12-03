If we write about a product, you can assume that, somewhere out there, we think there’s a reasonably wide audience for it. That there will be a large number of people who, after reading about our experience, will then make a serious decision about whether they want to have that experience themselves. But that is not why I am writing about ENVE’s Air Pressure Station. For the overwhelming majority of riders, it is the definition of overkill. We’re talking about a $750 pressure gauge. It does not include an air compressor which, if you’re the type who would own anything from ENVE, you would probably spend at least $100 on. It also has to be mounted somewhere. So, you’ll want to either build a movable perch which, again, as an ENVE customer, you’re not just gonna phone in. Or you’ll mount it to your wall, but that would need to be done right too. You’d have to hide the feed hose and power cord in your drywall like the HDMI cables on your flatscreen. This is not a choice to be made lightly.