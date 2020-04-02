A lot of us have a little extra time on our hands right now, and we are encouraged to spend that time at home. It’s a great opportunity to pay some extra attention to our bikes. We’ve collected a few of our Bike Hacks video series to give you some ideas for how to optimize your isolation.
1: CLEAN COCKPIT
Nobody likes a rat’s nest … except maybe rats. They probably love them. But no human likes them, especially human mountain bikers. Still, many of us have the makings of a rat’s nest sitting front and center on our handlebars. It’d be nice to get rid of just one cable, but until you get SRAM AXS, you’re likely stuck with all four, flexing and bouncing into each other.
Heat-shrink housing is a tool used by electricians to tidy their own rat’s nest, and it can essentially turn two of those cables into one. Your rear brake and shift cables sit right on top of each other, making them perfect for getting cozy. Get yourself at least 12 inches of 3/8-inch heat shrink tubing. Most hardware stores will have it in the electrical section. As for the heat part, a decent hair dryer will do the trick, but a proper heat gun will do a far better job. We’ll get to that part later, though.
You should be comfortable adjusting derailleurs and bleeding brakes, and you should have a fresh set of compression fittings because some of the hose components might not fit through the heat-shrink tubing. Measure out the section where the brake hose and derailleur cable are near and parallel to each other, and cut a piece of heat-shrink housing to that length. Detach your derailleur cable and pull it completely out of the housing. Then detach your brake hose, angling the brake lever up to prevent it from dripping. If the hose hardware and rubber beauty cap won’t fit through the tubing, you’ll need to cut the existing fittings off. Thread the hose through the tubing and, after you’ve reinstalled the fittings if necessary, reattach it to the brake lever and bleed. Then slide the derailleur housing through the tube and reconnect your cable.
Once you’ve positioned the tubing where you need, it’s time to heat it up. It actually is possible to get it hot enough with most hair dryers. It helps to have a flat diffuser, and you’ll need to hold it in one place for a few minutes. Don’t wave it back and forth like you’re actually drying hair. It will work, but in the time it takes, you could probably get to the hardware store and back with a proper heat gun.
No matter how you do it, you’ll end up with one less rat’s nest on your bike, which is great unless you’re into that sort of thing.
2: Brighter Backgrounds for Brake Adjustment
Unless your workspace is as clean and brightly-lit as an operating room, some things can be hard to see. Maybe the hardest to see is that thin sliver of space between your rotor and your pads. When adjusting your caliper and straightening your rotor, tolerances are tight. Our simplest Bike Hack yet uses a white sheet of paper to add the contrast you need to see where you’re rubbing. Just set the paper on the floor with your caliper in the line of sight, and you’ll see the light. Correct, we’re telling you to follow the light. Not really, but the Bike Hack sure helps.
3: Things to grease
Headset bearings see a lot of lateral force under braking, and they can shift even with the tightest of tolerances. The bearing rings should, of course, get grease, but the wedge-shaped ring below the top cap is the heart of the headset and often the cause of creaking. Keeping it sloppy will keep your headset tight.
Direct-mount rings see a lot of force as well, and they’re one of the many things that can creak under pedaling load. If you’re hunting down some noise in your bottom bracket, this is a place to check.
Thru axles get threaded and unthreaded more often than any other part on our bike. And they’re usually aluminum-on-aluminum – not the most durable or scratch-resistant material. As abrasions build up over the months and years, it’s more likely to someday seize up. Some grease and care may eventually save you from a really bad day.
4: Breaking the Seal
Sealed bearings aren’t really sealed. Sure, they’re self-contained and easy to throw away and replace, but what if they’re not quite ready to go? Or what if you want to do some preventative maintenance? Or what if they’re proprietary to one component, and you won’t get a replacement in time for your ride on Saturday? You un-seal them, clean them out and regrease them just like we used to do back when hubs, headsets and bottom brackets used loose-ball cup-and-cone setups.
This won’t work if the outside of the seal is aluminum. Those deform too much getting them in and out. But a rubber seal will come out, no problem. Make sure everything is wiped clean, and use a sharp pick or the corner of a razor blade to carefully peel up the outside edge of one of the rubber seals. It won’t take much force. Pull the other side off as well, and you can spray out any old grease or built-up grime. Pressure is your friend here. Alternate with an air compressor if you’ve got one.
Once it’s clean and dry, pack in grease and roll the bearing back and forth to distribute it. Clean the inside surfaces of the seals and press them back on with your fingers. They should slip right into place without any tools. Wipe off the excess grease, and you’ve just bought yourself some time before it’s time to buy new bearings.
5: Allen Wrench Tricks
No one tool gets more use on our bikes than the humble Allen wrench. Use one enough, and you’ll wear it out. If you’ve used your favorite multi-tool or three-way enough to have rounded off its six sharp edges, it’s time to literally cut your losses. If you snip off the worn-out end, you’ve got a fresh wrench underneath. It may take some effort because high-end multi-tools are often too strong for a hacksaw, so you’ll need a Dremel tool. Clamp it in a vice, slice it flat, and gently file the end.
On the other hand, if you’ve used a classic L-shaped allen wrench enough, you might learn a few tricks to speed up your workflow. When you’re spinning in a loose bolt, you need high a RPM but low torque. You can twirl the wrench between your thumb and forefinger, but you can’t do that continually without resetting your grasp. And if there’s any friction at all on the bolt, you won’t be able to apply enough torque to gain any speed. Instead, there’s a method you’ll catch professional mechanics using. Hold the long end of the wrench between your index and middle finger, with the bent end facing your palm. You can twiddle your thumb around the tip and you get an instant low-power power drill. Even if the bolt is binding slightly, you can still push through it. Just think of how professional you’ll look!
