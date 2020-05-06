First Peek at Kenda’s Gwin-Inspired Pinner Pro

We’ve had a tester on the Pinner Pro for the better part of a month, but now that info about them is leaking out, we figured we’d at least offer a taste.

The Pinner Pro is a dry-conditions tire designed with ample input from Aaron Gwin. Because it’s not concerned with shedding mud or digging deep, the knobs are large, flat and relatively close together, and the side knobs are lined up, not staggered. At the moment, there is a downhill- and a trail-focused model, with the downhill made up of a single soft compound supported by a stiffer compound while the trail uses a dual-compound outer tread for longer wear and better rolling resistance.

The chassis is where much of the tech is, though. On the trail tire, the goal was to make something as light as possible. Duh. But not just for the obvious reasons. A lighter build makes it easier for a tire to wrap itself around trail chunk, especially important in dry conditions where a tire needs to hold on for dear life. The support is focused in some extra rubber extending 20 millimeters up from the bead, allowing the rest of the casing to flap more freely. A layer of Kenda Sidewall Casing Technology material stretches across much of the rest of the cassis to offer support and cut resistance without giving it that dead feeling. The result is a not-feathery but not-tanky 997-gram claimed weight for a 29×2.4.

The DH tire is, of course, a more tanky 1297 grams for a 29×2.4, claimed weight. Its burlier casing is provided in part by Kenda Vector Shield support, an aramid material that extends not only under the tread, but all the way down to the bead.

Our tester is on the trail version, and as soon as the parks open up or he finds a way to safely shuttle, we’ll have thoughts on the DH tire as well.