That's a big part of EXT's philosophy around the ERA and the development of the unique HS3 air spring. The higher you can stay in your travel, the more the bike's intended head angle is preserved, the more available travel you have on hand for big hits, and the faster you can go. I was surprised to find after a few days of testing that I wasn't using full travel. The fork felt suppler than other forks, was doing an unbelievable job of dissipating hits and creating gobs of front-wheel traction, but was using less travel to do so. I have yet to fully bottom the 170-millimeter-travel Era I'm testing.



I've only had the Era for a few weeks so far, but if the shocks I've been running for years are any indicator of EXT's reliability, this thing should last a good long time. Which, considering the hefty 1,500 Euro price tag, it better be. At the time of writing, the Era is available for 29-inch wheels only, with just a short, 44-millimeter offset option, ranging from 140 to 170 millimeters in 10-millimeter increments.



The moment I rode that first EXT Storia back in 2015, I knew the company had to make a fork. It took a lot of years and a ton of development, but I'm happy to say that I think EXT nailed its first mountain bike fork. The wait was long, but totally worth it.