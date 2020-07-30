EXT isn’t widely known in the mountain bike world—yet. If enough people ride this new Era fork, it might just become a household name the way the company’s technical director, Franco Fratton’s name is among suspension experts. In his decades-long career, the list of technologies developed by Fratton is staggering. He made the first-ever three-way damper, the first air-sprung Formula One shock and the first hydraulic bottom-out in World Rally suspension, just to name a few of his many accomplishments. The majority of his and EXT’s history is in the upper echelon of motorsport racing, but the company began developing bicycle suspension back in 2012, and when its first coil shocks hit the market in 2014, they were good. Real good.
Tested: Revelate Vole Dropper-Post Saddle Bag
Bikepack like you're a bikepacker, even if you're not
Tested: Fezzari Delano Peak Elite Race | $5,500
Mid-travel versatility, consumer-direct value
Spot Introduces the New Mayhem 130 and 150
Long live living link
Tested: Revelate Vole Dropper-Post Saddle Bag
Bikepack like you're a bikepacker, even if you're not
Fresh Produce: Dynaplug Air
Multi-tasking at its finest
Giant Introduces XTC SLR Budget XC Bikes
Faster, lighter, cheaper
Fresh Produce: Camelbak Stash Belt
Back pockets
Tested: PRO Stealth Off-Road Saddle
Short nose, long rides
Bontrager Introduces BITS Integrated Tool System
Bontrager's acronym game is on point!
Orbea Introduces the New Alma Hardtail
Dedicated to the struggle
Sound off in the comments below!