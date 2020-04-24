e*thirteen Introduces the $210 Vario Dropper Post
Now that's more like it
e*thirteen is one of those everything-but-shocks-brakes-derailleurs-and-frames kind of brand. You can get a pretty fully kitted e*thirteen bike and we happen to think you can be pretty fully stoked on it, but there’s been one exception. Their multi-fixed-position dropper post may have made sense in the days of the Gravity Dropper, or when we were still paranoid about the reliability of infinite-adjust hydraulic droppers, but it’s time to get real. And get real they did by today introducing the Vario.
