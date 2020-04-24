e*thirteen Introduces the $210 Vario Dropper Post

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

e*thirteen is one of those everything-but-shocks-brakes-derailleurs-and-frames kind of brand. You can get a pretty fully kitted e*thirteen bike and we happen to think you can be pretty fully stoked on it, but there’s been one exception. Their multi-fixed-position dropper post may have made sense in the days of the Gravity Dropper, or when we were still paranoid about the reliability of infinite-adjust hydraulic droppers, but it’s time to get real. And get real they did by today introducing the Vario.

The lever itself also got an update. There's a slightly longer thumb lever, three threaded MatchMaker mounting positions, a cartridge bearing and a return spring to help quicken and smooth out releasing the lever. Thankfully, the new Vario lever places the cable clamp up at the bars, not beneath the post, so fitment and installation are far easier. Of course, since longevity is key, we'll spend some time on the Vario before we bring you a full review, but e*thirteen put in all the right ingredients. It's just what we wanted.

The whole thing is done essentially tool-free. You can get a total of 30 millimeters of adjustment out of each of the two lengths currently available in the Vario. The shorter of the two is a 120-150-millimeter and the longer is a 150-180-millimeter, each available in 31.6 and 30.9. e*thirteen is also promising more lengths and diameters are currently in development, which could mean longer, shorter or both.

More than just joining the modern world with a cartridge system, the Vario adds internally adjustable travel within five-millimeter increments. This gothic-looking collar sits just beneath the dust seal on the Vario, and allows you to clock in a bushing to make the adjustments.

Like many posts these days, the Vario uses a third-party cartridge system. The cartridge itself is not serviceable, but it's also far less likely to need servicing in the first place. And worst case, you can easily drop a new cartridge in there yourself. A replacement cartridge goes for $50 and, because the rest of the post is plenty serviceable, a bushing rebuild is $25. That's all in line with the pretty impressive $210 price point on the Vario, though that does not include the lever or cable.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to BIKE’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.