e*thirteen Introduces the $210 Vario Dropper Post

Now that's more like it

April 24, 2020 By

e*thirteen is one of those everything-but-shocks-brakes-derailleurs-and-frames kind of brand. You can get a pretty fully kitted e*thirteen bike and we happen to think you can be pretty fully stoked on it, but there’s been one exception. Their multi-fixed-position dropper post may have made sense in the days of the Gravity Dropper, or when we were still paranoid about the reliability of infinite-adjust hydraulic droppers, but it’s time to get real. And get real they did by today introducing the Vario.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation
In Case You Missed It