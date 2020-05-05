We all want to ride like Casey Brown, and while that’s probably not in the cards for most of us mere mortals, at least we can emulate her on-the-bike style. Dakine today launched the Casey Brown Collection, a two-piece bike apparel and accessory line designed for female riders, marking the brand’s first clothing collaboration with a female rider. The line includes a long-sleeve bike jersey and lightweight, moisture-wicking bike gloves built for gravity-inspired mountain biking. The products feature retro black-and-orange colorways for a gender-neutral look, reflective of Brown’s easy-going attitude and hard-charging style.

Photo Credit: Scott Robb

“Casey is one of the world’s most respected riders and an invaluable member of the Dakine team. The Casey Brown Collection is our first collaboration with a professional female mountain biker, and Casey’s experience and knowledge of bike apparel really shines in this collection,” says Pam Levine, SVP of Brand Management for Marquee Brands, Dakine’s owner. “This collection is progressive and can keep up with Casey. Everything from the lightweight, breathable material and four-way stretch construction to the calm, neutral colors provides female athletes with practical, high-performance gear they can trust.”

Brown is known for her aggressive riding and fearless determination that is breaking down barriers for women in the sport. Having gear she can rely on is imperative to her success and safety. The Casey Brown Thrillium Glove features durable, tactile Pittards® goat leather on the palm, providing unparalleled grip and bar feel that is also incredibly flexible. The Thrillium Jersey features a streamlined gravity fit that is comfortable and low profile. The polyester jersey is stretchy, breathable and utilizes Polygiene® odor control technology for long days on the trail. The jersey is built with UPF 20 sun protection for added safety and peace of mind on those sunny bluebird days.