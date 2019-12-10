A lot has changed since carbon rims first started finding their way onto mountain bikes. We used to think we wanted carbon hoops because they were stiffer. We thought that would be faster. Hell, everything else about the floppy 29ers with 135-millimeter hub spacing and open dropouts we were riding a decade ago needed stiffening, so it seemed obvious that rims required the same recipe. We soon learned that wasn’t the case, and after rattling our fillings loose, we all became aware that there’s such a thing as ‘too stiff’. Sort of.
It all depends on what sort or stiffness we’re talking about. Most of us can agree that we’re mostly looking to maximize a wheel’s ability to resist lateral deflection. Wheels flexing side-to-side is generally thought of as something we want to get rid of. That’s mostly why hub spacing has widened a bunch over the past several years. Wider hub flanges create better spoke bracing angles and build wheels that are laterally stiffer, regardless of what material the rim is made from. Isn’t geometry neat?
Radial stiffness on the other hand, as we’ve been learning throughout the past several years, is easy to overdo when making carbon wheels. Also referred to as vertical compliance, radial stiffness is how the wheel flexes in response to the junk we’re riding over. This is what we messed up when we started in on this whole carbon wheel thing. We didn’t focus a lot on this prior to the introduction of carbon because aluminum rims have always naturally had a fair amount of radial flex. Prior to carbon, we didn’t know how stiff too stiff was. Now we do, and it’s basically all carbon wheels. Except for a recent few.
