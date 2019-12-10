But there are a couple of shortfalls. First off, SRAM’s limited lifetime warranty doesn’t come close to Enve’s or Crankbrothers’. Crankbrothers offers a lifetime warranty on its Synthesis rims, including impact damage while riding, while Enve offers what it calls "lifetime incident protection" which is what it sounds like: Buy an Enve rim and it's covered for life, including crash and impact damage. Meanwhile, SRAM’s warranty specifically limits its warranty to manufacturers defects and does not cover crash or impact damage. Carbon rims are super expensive. If I break one after a week, or even a year into owning it, regardless of fault, I’m going to be bummed. Being protected can take a lot of hesitation away from making a big purchase like this. I actually prefer the ride quality of the Moto rim over the Synthesis, but the difference is small enough that the smart option is to choose the ones with the better coverage.



Next, you need to use thicker, more robust rim tape. Since there’s only one rim section, the nipple heads are not inset at all. As the rim conforms to the trail while you’re riding, the downward-facing spokes detention, popping the head of the nipple up a bit. On sectioned rims, this protrusion is not an issue because the nipple never pops up enough to contact the rim tape covering the spoke holes. The Zipp rims have no such cavity for the nipple heads to hide in, so you need a beefier tape to keep the nipple holes sealed. It’s also not ideal to run tubes in these wheels due to the increased risk of a spoke puncturing the tube. Then again, it’s not ideal to run tubes anyway, so that part isn’t exactly a downfall. This scenario makes custom wheel builds a little more specific as well, you really need to nail spoke lengths. Spoke ends protruding past nipple heads is definitely not going to fly. Also, only traditional nipples can be used. DT Squorx are a no-go.



Finally, I don’t think these are totally worth buying as a wheelset. Custom builds for sure. Do it. The rims are awesome. But the hubs aren’t amazing. They’re SRAM X0 hubs, which honestly, are just OK. Every time I take the cassette off, it pulls the outer freehub bearing out with it. That’s just poor fitment right there. These wheels are less costly than the Synthesis or Enve offerings, which is nice, but if you get just the rims for $1,400, you’ve got $600 to play with for hubs, spokes and labor. Some shops will even throw in wheel building labor if you buy all the parts from them. With that, you can definitely get better hubs than the ones that come on these wheels.