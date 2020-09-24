It’s a light touch, branding wise. Decals of various colors are available if you’d like it more heavy-handed.

I aimed for the center of the AM927’s already middle-of-the-road intentions, mounting a set of 2.4-inch Maxxis Dissector tires before installing the wheels on a Santa Cruz Tallboy. I didn’t subject the AM927s to any days in the bike park, or to the drops and rock rolls that I typically ride on bigger bikes, but these wheels were certainly put to the test. After all, being a wheelset on an aggressively shaped short-travel bike is a demanding job—one that will quickly reveal any shortcomings in ride quality while still dishing out plenty of punishment.



There were no shortcomings in ride quality, quickly revealed or otherwise. Light Bicycle’s AM927s strike a good balance of stiffness and compliance: They never felt discernibly harsh, and I never had any problem keeping the bike on line through chattery roots and rocks. I also never felt any unnerving flex while cornering, though I’m not as sensitive to flex as some other testers. Basically, these are traditional-feeling carbon wheels.