Light Bicycle wheelsets have always teetered on the edge of legitimacy. I honestly just wasn’t sure if they merited a review, or if the discussion of them online was amongst riders who hadn’t ridden other carbon rims, and hadn’t yet turned their $1,000 wheels into paperweights. My skepticism has persisted over the past years, until I recently realized that I should just test a pair and settle this internal debate once and for all. Was the internet lying to me, or would it turn out that Light Bicycle’s relatively inexpensive carbon hoops work surprisingly well—like riding without a chamois?
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
In Deep: No Questions Asked
Carbon rim warranties are better than ever, but is that the solution?
Tested: Revel Bikes RW30 Wheelset
As good at hugging corners as they are at hugging trees
DT Swiss Introduces 1501 Carbon & New 1700 Wheels
Good wheels now more affordable, affordable wheels now more good
First Impressions: Bontrager Line Elite 30 Wheels
New, Improved and Stronger Than Ever
Nukeproof Introduces Horizon and Neutron Wheels
Aluminum rims can still be news-worthy
Brett Rheeder Launches New Component Brand, "Title"
From bars and stems to gyros and carbon DJ wheels, things are happening
First Impressions: Roval Control SL Wheels
A zero-compromise approach to the burly XC wheelset
First Impressions: Enve’s New “Budget” AM30 Wheels
It’s sort of like saying “affordable Porsche”
Sound off in the comments below!