How can we bring carbon-fiber manufacturing to the U.S.? For years, it’s been one of those impossible questions like, “What’s the sound of one-hand clapping?” or “Is it possible to sustainably monetize independent online journalism?” There are people out there contemplating these questions, but nobody’s really nailed them. Occasionally, though, there are a glimmers of hope. Experiments that, against all odds, are somehow yielding positive results. And today Revel Bikes is tweeting “Eureka!”

Appropriately called “Revel Wheels,” these new hoops are produced in-house by Revel Bikes. The Colorado-based brand brought us the Rail and Rascal barely a year ago, two bikes made out of traditional carbon fiber. We expected this small name to stay small for a while. Maybe come out with a long-travel 29er for Sea Otter. Maybe an aggressive Shore hardtail or something. We did not expect rims, and we did not expect them to be made in the U.S. and claim what they’re claiming.

At the center of those claims is Fusion-Fiber, a third-party aerospace technology licensed by Revel that is making its bike-industry debut in Revel Wheels. Beyond the major accomplishment of putting a hyphen where it’s grammatically unnecessary, Fusion-Fiber boasts more durability and impact resistance than traditional carbon fiber. It’s far easier to recycle and it’s far easier to bring automation into its production process. That’s been arguably the greatest sticking point when answering that unanswerable question about U.S. carbon manufacturing. Carbon component production is very labor-intensive, and labor in the U.S. is very expensive. Automation is key along with speed, and Fusion-Fiber has that going for it too. Fusion-Fiber sets more quickly than traditional carbon, so it ties up equipment and workers for less time, allowing for less human error, higher production quantities with potentially smaller-scale facilities. On top of that, Fusion-Fiber rims don’t need the intense post-mold sanding that traditional carbon products do, cutting down on both wasted time and just plain waste.