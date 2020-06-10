Perhaps the most iconic product in Nukeproof’s history is their hubs. The carbon fiber material hinted at a future where carbon (and cockroaches) would rule the world. But carbon hubs never really caught on. And although we’re seeing more and more carbon options from Nukeproof, many of their high-end bikes still carry a torch for aluminum. So, it seems fitting that Nukeproof’s new wheels are metal. They are releasing two of those wheel models today, the Horizon and the Neutron.

The Horizon

The Nukeproof Horizon wheels are the brand’s flagship hoops, based on a 30-millimeter internal-width rim that is made of a “dynamically aged magnesium-silicon-enriched alloy blend.” Its seam is pinned, not welded, because Nukeproof found that welding altered the characteristics of the alloy, and they did not want to compromise the strength or ride characteristics, which they claim balance stiffness and compliance in ways carbon just can’t.

Photo Credit: Nukeproof Bikes

The Horizon hubs are just as special, with a pawl-based ratchet offering 102 points of engagement. Because riders are generally split on whether hubs should be loud and proud or keep their mouths shut, Nukeproof is offering a quieter alternative to the pawls included in the Horizon hubs.

Photo Credit: Nukeproof Bikes

Our favorite bearing brand, Enduro, took care of the rolly bits on the Nukeproof Horizon Wheels. They feature a unique labyrinth seal, and their voids are are 80 percent filled with grease, as opposed to the traditional 30 percent. The hubs are available with either XD, HG or Microspline (Boost only), and come in 12x 142, 148 or 150 spacing at the rear and 15×100 or 110 up front. Nukeproof now sells their wheels individually to make replacing or mixing and matching easier. The front goes for $211 (£150 / €168) and the rear for $352 (£250 / €280)