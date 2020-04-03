NOBL Introduces F/R-Specific TR32, TR37, TR41 Rims & Wheels

NOBL Wheels are good. They’re light, strong and pretty affordable. But brands like Enve, Zipp and Crank Brothers have raised the bar recently with unique approaches to things like feel, durability and pinch-flat protection. Now, the new range of NOBL rims deserves to be counted among them. The three new models are the TR32, TR37 and TR41, meant for XC/trail/gravel, enduro and plus-sized e-bike use respectively. They all share NOBL’s unique Sine Wave shape, which swoops the outer bed of the rim down between each spoke. NOBL claims that the shape adds to lateral stiffness, which makes sense. It’s why corrugated cardboard is stiffer than plied posterboard.

Photo Credit: NOBL Wheels

Beyond that, each TR rim has a unique build between front and rear. The rear rims have stronger, thicker sidewalls. The fronts have the same outside profile, but with a one-millimeter wider inner width. That accomplishes a few things. It does a slightly better job holding on to the wider tires we tend to put up front, and it makes for a lighter rim where impacts tend to be less harsh. It also allows the front rim, according to NOBL, to be 25 percent less vertically stiff.

Photo Credit: NOBL Wheels

The TR32s are 28-hole and 29-inch only, the TR37s 32-hole only and come in 27.5 or 29, and the TR41 are also 32-hole only and come in 29 or 27.5. NOBL offers a lifetime warranty on their wheels, but the fine print is complicated, so it’d be better to get it straight from NOBL’s website.