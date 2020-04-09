The quotes around the word “budget” in the title are there for two reasons. First, because even though they’re significantly less expensive than Enve’s M-Series wheels, its new AM30 wheels are still $1,600, which is still a lot for a pair of wheels. It’s arguably not a lot for a pair of USA-made carbon Enve wheels with a lifetime impact damage replacement policy, but still, it’s not an insignificant amount of dough.
Second, budget implies lower quality. The AM30 wheels do not appear to be lower in quality whatsoever. Actually, depending on who you are, they’re possibly more appealing than M-Series wheels in several ways, not just cost. So why use the word “budget” in the first place, rather than Enve’s term, “Foundation Series”?
To get your attention. Did it work?
