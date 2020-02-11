Finally, I’m a big fan of the traditional J-bend spokes and 3-cross lacing pattern. It’s just predictable. It makes wheels easy to true, and you can find replacement spokes no matter where you are. There’s no proprietary nonsense on these wheels, and that’s a big bonus in my book.



I unfortunately don’t have a lot to say about ride quality since my time on the wheels has been so short and slippery, but I can say this: They haven’t done anything alarming so far. There hasn’t been any spoke pinging since the initial break-in, and so far they don’t feel overly harsh or overly flexy. Wheels are good when they disappear under you, when you don’t have to think about them, and so far that’s what’s been happening. But, much more time is needed before any long-term conclusions can be drawn or buying recommendations made. Stay tuned for more on these wheels later this year.



