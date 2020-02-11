Let’s face it, Crankbrothers hasn’t historically had the best luck with its wheels. That all changed, however, with the release of its Synthesis series in late 2018, designed by a dynamic duo of carbon rim gurus, Jason Shiers, founder of Enve, and Mello Bouwmeester, founder of Bouwmeester Composites.
In Case You Missed It
Wheels
Tested: Zipp 3Zero Moto Wheels | $2,000
Thinking outside the box-section
Wheels
Tested: Race Face Next R36 Wheelset | $1,500
Wide, light and guaranteed from rim to axle
Gear
The Best Carbon Wheels Under $1,300
Strong, light or cheap: Pick any three
Gear
Tested: Crankbrothers Synthesis E 11 Wheels | $2,400
They're good, we swear
Sound off in the comments below!