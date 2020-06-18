Bontrager’s Rapid Drive 108 hubs are really good, too, especially for a house-brand hub. The ratchet mechanism has super-quick 3.3-degree engagement and is actually quieter than other high-engagement hubs. It’s a lower-pitch frequency than Chris King and Industry Nine so it doesn’t resonate quite as much. They also have a clean, subdued look that I like, which is also carried throughout the rest of the wheels’ branding. Some previous versions of Line hubs were silver, but I’m a fan of the simple black colorway.



As for ride quality, the Line Elite 30 wheels are responsive and precise, but they’re not as compliant as the Crankbrothers Synthesis wheels. And the Revel RW30 wheels have a more refined feel to them as well. But again, both those wheels are much more expensive. Compared to the old Bontrager Line 30 wheels, these are much more comfortable. The old ones rattle fillings loose; these aren’t nearly as rigid. Bontrager redesigned the rim profile to be shallower in order to accomplish this, and it certainly worked. I do think, though, that they could've gone a bit shallower. For instance, the cross-section of this rim is 27 millimeters while the Synthesis Enduro rims are 18. I’m not saying they should go that shallow. There are trade-offs when creating tubular carbon structures, and strength favors the round, not the flat. But Crankbrothers proved that there’s more room to play around with to squeeze a bit more vertical compliance out of the rims. Enve’s AM30 rims are 7 millimeters shallower and feel ever so slightly more compliant.